Suntech Group opens 10th global office in Delhi NCR, strengthening India capability, R&D expansion

Suntech Group has announced the opening of its new 2,000sqft office on Golf Course Road, Delhi NCR, marking the group’s 10th office globally and a significant milestone in its growth journey across technology, compliance, and digital transformation services.

The new facility has been established as a strategic Capability & Research & Development Centre, focused on supporting Suntech’s expanding portfolio across e-invoicing, cloud services, enterprise product research, AI-led automation, and professional services. The centre is expected to play a key role in strengthening the group’s product engineering and implementation capabilities for clients across the UAE, India, and other international markets.

The Delhi NCR office will initially function as a high-value capability hub supporting global delivery, innovation, and technology development initiatives. Over time, Suntech plans to further expand the centre into an independent revenue-generating office with dedicated client servicing and consulting teams.

Speaking on the expansion, leadership at Suntech Group stated that the new office reflects the Group’s continued investment in talent, innovation, and future-ready digital infrastructure, particularly in emerging areas such as e-invoicing ecosystems, cloud transformation, and AI-powered enterprise solutions.

With this expansion, Suntech continues to strengthen its position as a UAE-born technology and professional services group with growing international delivery capabilities.