Suntech Business Solutions becomes UAE’s pre-approved e-invoicing ASP and Peppol-certified service provider
Firm secures MoF ASP listing and Peppol certification as AI-driven platform targets UAE’s upcoming e-invoicing mandate in July 2026
- PUBLISHED: Fri 24 Apr 2026, 11:28 AM
Suntech Business Solutions DMCC has announced its listing as a pre-approved Accredited Service Provider (ASP) on the UAE Ministry of Finance’s official e-invoicing ASP registry, alongside achieving full Peppol certification as an Access Point (AP) and Service Metadata Provider (SMP). This milestone positions Suntech among the few UAE-headquartered companies to become certified e-invoicing service providers, ready to support businesses ahead of the July 2026 mandate.
Powering this achievement is TaxComplianceAgent (TCA) — an AI-native compliance platform built on a first-principles approach to tax technology. Designed and engineered entirely in Dubai by a UAE-based team of ex-FAANG engineers, TCA is built on a simple belief: compliance infrastructure should be developed in the UAE, for the UAE — not adapted from foreign markets. The platform runs on AWS cloud infrastructure, engineered for enterprise-grade reliability, security, and scalability.
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Its AI-powered Gap Analyzer helps businesses identify and resolve data readiness gaps before going live, eliminating months of consulting work that typically cost companies tens of thousands of dirhams.
"UAE e-invoicing is not a forms upgrade; it’s a structural change in how businesses operate," said Tushar Gupta, co-founder and executive director of Suntech. "We’ve built a one-stop platform to make that transition fast, affordable, and intelligent."
From data readiness to compliant invoice exchange and real-time authority reporting, TCA delivers the complete journey under one platform.