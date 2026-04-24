Suntech Business Solutions becomes UAE’s pre-approved e-invoicing ASP and Peppol-certified service provider

Firm secures MoF ASP listing and Peppol certification as AI-driven platform targets UAE’s upcoming e-invoicing mandate in July 2026

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 24 Apr 2026, 11:28 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Suntech Business Solutions DMCC has announced its listing as a pre-approved Accredited Service Provider (ASP) on the UAE Ministry of Finance’s official e-invoicing ASP registry, alongside achieving full Peppol certification as an Access Point (AP) and Service Metadata Provider (SMP). This milestone positions Suntech among the few UAE-headquartered companies to become certified e-invoicing service providers, ready to support businesses ahead of the July 2026 mandate.

Powering this achievement is TaxComplianceAgent (TCA) — an AI-native compliance platform built on a first-principles approach to tax technology. Designed and engineered entirely in Dubai by a UAE-based team of ex-FAANG engineers, TCA is built on a simple belief: compliance infrastructure should be developed in the UAE, for the UAE — not adapted from foreign markets. The platform runs on AWS cloud infrastructure, engineered for enterprise-grade reliability, security, and scalability.

Recommended For You

Eid Al Adha break: UAE schools confirm holiday plans and flexibility

Eid Al Adha break: UAE schools confirm holiday plans and flexibility

Blasts heard in Tehran; Trump orders 'shoot and kill' on Iranian boats in Hormuz

Blasts heard in Tehran; Trump orders 'shoot and kill' on Iranian boats in Hormuz

Blasts heard over Tehran as air defence systems engage 'hostile targets': Iranian media

Blasts heard over Tehran as air defence systems engage 'hostile targets': Iranian media

Trump orders US navy to ‘shoot and kill’ Iranian boats laying mines in Hormuz Strait

Trump orders US navy to ‘shoot and kill’ Iranian boats laying mines in Hormuz Strait

Trump says next round of peace talks expected in 3 days; no deadline for truce extension

Trump says next round of peace talks expected in 3 days; no deadline for truce extension

 

Its AI-powered Gap Analyzer helps businesses identify and resolve data readiness gaps before going live, eliminating months of consulting work that typically cost companies tens of thousands of dirhams.

"UAE e-invoicing is not a forms upgrade; it’s a structural change in how businesses operate," said Tushar Gupta, co-founder and executive director of Suntech. "We’ve built a one-stop platform to make that transition fast, affordable, and intelligent."

From data readiness to compliant invoice exchange and real-time authority reporting, TCA delivers the complete journey under one platform.


MOST POPULAR

1

Blasts heard in Tehran; Trump orders 'shoot and kill' on Iranian boats in Hormuz

2

Eid Al Adha break: UAE schools confirm holiday plans and flexibility

3

Trump says next round of peace talks expected in 3 days; no deadline for truce extension

4

Sheikh Mohammed announces 50% of UAE govt services to run on AI agents in 2 years

5

Dh19 unified fee for Indian passport services in UAE as Alhind replaces BLS