Suntech Business Solutions becomes UAE’s pre-approved e-invoicing ASP and Peppol-certified service provider

Suntech Business Solutions DMCC has announced its listing as a pre-approved Accredited Service Provider (ASP) on the UAE Ministry of Finance’s official e-invoicing ASP registry, alongside achieving full Peppol certification as an Access Point (AP) and Service Metadata Provider (SMP). This milestone positions Suntech among the few UAE-headquartered companies to become certified e-invoicing service providers, ready to support businesses ahead of the July 2026 mandate.

Powering this achievement is TaxComplianceAgent (TCA) — an AI-native compliance platform built on a first-principles approach to tax technology. Designed and engineered entirely in Dubai by a UAE-based team of ex-FAANG engineers, TCA is built on a simple belief: compliance infrastructure should be developed in the UAE, for the UAE — not adapted from foreign markets. The platform runs on AWS cloud infrastructure, engineered for enterprise-grade reliability, security, and scalability.

Its AI-powered Gap Analyzer helps businesses identify and resolve data readiness gaps before going live, eliminating months of consulting work that typically cost companies tens of thousands of dirhams.

"UAE e-invoicing is not a forms upgrade; it’s a structural change in how businesses operate," said Tushar Gupta, co-founder and executive director of Suntech. "We’ve built a one-stop platform to make that transition fast, affordable, and intelligent."

From data readiness to compliant invoice exchange and real-time authority reporting, TCA delivers the complete journey under one platform.