Sunny and Shyam Savani of S2S Properties set record with off-market sale of luxurious penthouse in Downtown Dubai

Sunny and Shyam Savani, founders of S2S Properties.

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 11:35 AM

In a landmark transaction that underscores the buoyancy of Dubai's luxury real estate market, S2S Properties has announced the off-market sale of a prestigious penthouse in Downtown Dubai's elite 118 Residences. Directors and founders Sunny and Shyam Savani have achieved a remarkable feat with the sale amounting to a substantial Dh65 million (approximately $17.7 million), marking it as the second-highest transaction ever recorded for a ready apartment in the area.

Since its inception in August 2023, S2S Properties, under the expert guidance of the Savani brothers, has made a significant impact on the luxury real estate landscape. Specialising in penthouses and upscale apartments, the firm has become synonymous with exclusive off-market listings and has facilitated transactions exceeding Dh200 million, reinforcing its status as a distinguished name in the realm of high-end real estate.

The sale of the penthouse at 118 Residences is a testament to Sunny and Shyam Savani's profound market insight and their dedication to offering personalised, boutique services. Meticulous attention to detail and an innate understanding of their clients' preferences and lifestyles have been instrumental in their ability to consistently deliver outcomes that are nothing short of extraordinary.

Reflecting on the state of the market, Sunny and Shyam Savani share their expert perspective: "The demand for ready apartments in Downtown Dubai, especially those offering luxury and exclusivity, remains robust. Our recent transaction at 118 Residences exemplifies the enduring appeal of such properties and highlights the sophisticated requirements of our clientele. As Dubai continues to cement its position as a premier global city, the luxury real estate sector is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by the city's economic stability and its attraction as a luxury lifestyle destination."

"The sale is indicative of the confidence investors place in the market and the trend we're seeing towards ready-to-move-in properties that promise immediate gratification and a hassle-free experience. We are committed to maintaining our personalised approach and to setting new standards in real estate service excellence."

Looking to the Future

As Downtown Dubai's luxury real estate market continues to prosper, the achievements of Sunny and Shyam Savani are emblematic of the sector's potential. Their commitment to delivering outstanding results and their adept handling of the complexities of the luxury market distinguish them as leaders in their field.

The success of S2S Properties, particularly the record-setting sale of the Downtown Dubai penthouse, not only showcases the Savani brothers' expertise and success but also embodies the exceptional service and personalised attention they offer. As the industry evolves, their accomplishments are paving the way forward, establishing a new benchmark of excellence in luxury real estate transactions.

For those seeking the pinnacle of luxury living in Dubai, S2S Properties and the Savani brothers offer a gateway to some of the most exclusive and desirable properties in the heart of the city.

— Abdullah Hanif Ahmed is a business journalist.