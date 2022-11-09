Sunjay Sudhir inaugurates International Gem and Jewellery Show in Dubai

A range of products including plain gold jewellery, diamond and gemstones studded jewellery, etc. are exhibited at the show

Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 10:50 AM

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India inaugurated the second edition of the International Gem and Jewellery Show (IGJS) in Dubai, in the presence of Sunjay Sudhir, India Ambassador to the UAE; Laila Suhail, CEO, strategic alliance and partnerships sector, Dubai Economy and Tourism; Kirit Bhansali, vice chairman GJEPC; Chandu Siroya, vice chairman, Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG); Nilesh Kothari, convener international exhibitions — GJEPC; and Milan Chokshi, co-convener international exhibitions — GJEPC along with others.

The show will run until November 10 at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai. IGJS Dubai is supported by Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and Embassy of India, Dubai and partnered by Sequel, IGI and Suntech Business Solutions.

The UAE has been a key market for the Indian gem and jewellery exports accounting for 14 per cent of its overall G&J exports in FY 2021-22; and post the India-UAE CEPA, it has further gained traction. A platform like IGJS in Dubai will further help members from both the countries to understand their strengths and take advantage of the India-UAE CEPA.

Another advantage is that the UAE serves as India’s gateway to the WANA (Western Asia and North Africa) region, and it helps strengthen trade ties with other Gulf Cooperation Council members such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

IGJS is a curated exhibition with a global focus, offering top-quality ‘Made in India’ jewellery exclusively to international buyers. This year IGJS Dubai is hosting more than 350+ pre-registered international visitors from 25+ countries. A range of products including plain gold jewellery, diamond and gemstones studded jewellery, etc. are being exhibited at the show. IGJS Dubai is GJEPC’s first standalone show organised consecutively in Dubai for the second time.

Sudhir, said: “I am glad to know that a large number of top Indian manufacturers are showcasing India-made gems and jewellery products to the global buyers who have come in large numbers -- more than 350 buyers from 25+ countries. This reflects the spirit of the recently signed India-UAE CEPA, and the importance of Dubai as valuable platform for business and permanence of this show. The Indian gem and jewellery industry is one of the largest contributors to the global market and enjoys a similar position back home, contributing substantially to the economy of India."

Vipul Shah, chairman at GJEPC, said: “Today India stands at the pinnacle of the jewellery pyramid, and the IGJS show demonstrates a depth of product design that is sure to delight this global audience. Post the India-UAE CEPA, India’s overall gem and jewellery exports to UAE have grown by 12.36 per cent to $2.9 billion for the period April-September 2022 as compared to the previous year. The IGJS is a crucial platform for building trade relationships and capitalising on the trade opportunities provided by CEPA."

Siroya said: “We welcome every jewellery manufacturer in the world to come and showcase their jewellery and sell it to the global audience. Dubai is the jewellery destination of the world because we have more than 195 nationalities living here in the UAE. Jewellers here have adapted well and we cater to every taste in the world. India plays an important role by supplying jewellery to the UAE."

Speaking on the occasion, Suhail said: “I would like to thank the GJEPC India for organising IGJS in Dubai, which is the right location for organising a show of this stature. We, as Dubai Economy and Tourism department, will continue to work on positioning Dubai as the leading destination for business and investment."

Bhansali said: “In terms of worldwide gem and jewellery exports, India leads the world in diamond manufacturing, coloured gemstones, gold jewellery, silver jewellery and the new sunrise sector of lab-grown diamonds. At IGJS Dubai, you will get to meet jewellers exhibiting collections made with age-old handcrafting techniques as well as jewellery made with the latest technology appealing to the international markets."

“India Jewellery Exposition (IJEX) centre in Dubai is expected to become fully operational with 98 per cent of the work being completed. The centre will serve as a permanent, one-stop destination for the international buyers to source Indian jewellery in Dubai. The 365-day exhibition will promote specific categories of ‘Made in India’ gems and jewellery, divided into four seasons, each lasting three months," Bhansali added.

Kothari said: “India’s contribution is intrinsic to the global gem and jewellery supply chain. And GJEPC, through its IGJS Dubai trade fair, is connecting diverse groups of stakeholders in a world-class setting. The trade show format’s stupendous success is a major confidence booster for the participants."

Chokshi, said: “A trade-friendly environment has been created by both countries and this would result in unprecedented growth in bilateral trade between India and the UAE in the coming years. The Indian gem and jewellery industry is already benefiting from the CEPA agreement that came into force from May 1. With IIBX, India is well on its way to becoming the largest consumer of bullion from the UAE."