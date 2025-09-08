Sungrow unveils next-gen PV and ESS solutions at Dubai Summit

Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, successfully launched two groundbreaking products —1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter and PowerTitan 3.0 ESS in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market during PV and ESS Summit in Dubai.

Over 300 partners and industry experts attended the summit to witness the launch and exchanged insights.

They both feature the industry’s leading safety and durability applications to ensure stable, high-efficiency operation in extreme conditions in MEA. The 1+X 2.0 features a scalable block design ranging from 780kW to 9.375MW, and a front-in, rear-out cooling design ensures stable full-load operation even at 52°C. PowerTitan 3.0 features the industry’s first large-scale fully liquid-cooled Silicon Carbide Power Conversion System (SiC PCS), delivering exceptional efficiency (up to 99.3 per cent) and consistent full-power output even at 55°C, raising the overall energy storage system conversion efficiency to 92 per cent.

“With abundant natural resources and strong energy transition policies, MEA has become a key growth market for the global solar and energy storage industries. Sungrow has enhanced technologies, including AC block design, high-level dust protection, and DC safety features to address local needs. Looking ahead, Sungrow remains committed to delivering not just competitive products, but superior quality, safety, lifecycle management, maximum ROI, and accelerating the integration of renewable energy across the MEA region,” stated Thompson Meng, vice-president of Sungrow.

1+X 2.0: Redefine utility-scale solar solution. Born with enhanced durability: The 1+X 2.0 is engineered to be robust in harsh conditions such as high temperature and sandstorm area in MEA. It features high-performance components, efficient heat exchangers, and built-in safety margins across all critical parts. Its unique dual-duct cooling system separates hot and cold airflow to eliminate thermal interference, while redundant thermal design ensures continuous full-load operation even at temperatures up to 52°C. The IP66-rated fully sealed design, high-level protective materials, and self-cleaning air duct system ensure the 1+X 2.0 maintains clean internal components and high reliability. The inverter has successfully endured 100 days of real-world sandstorm testing, emerging dust-free inside and maintaining stable power output — demonstrating strong reliability.

The 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter offers enhanced modularity with flexible scalability from 780kW up to 9.375MW through parallel units, resulting in great flexibility that covers various scenarios. Its split modular design allows quick field replacement of critical components, reducing O&M time to just one hour per module. Equipped with an intelligent diagnostics function, it delivers real-time fault detection that speeds up repairs and minimizes manual intervention.

Exquisite Safety Management: The DC faults may result in short-circuit, arcing, or even fire.