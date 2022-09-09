Sun Management inaugurates new branch in DMCC

Li Ye, CFO, China Constructions; Colonel Abdulla Saeed Mohamed Al Sereidi, director, Fujairah Immigration; Sunil Jagetiya, chairman, Sun Management Group; Eng Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, CEO RERA, Dubai and Avinash Jagetiya, managing director, Sun Management Group.

Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 2:50 PM

Sun Management recently opened doors to its new branch office at JLT, DMCC. The event was graced by distinguished government officials like Engr Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, CEO at The Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), who was also the chief guest at the event. Colonel Abdulla Saeed Mohamed Al Sereidi, director of Immigration Authority, Fujairah was the special guest of honour. The event was also attended by a diverse clientele of more than 50 nationalities, including British, Chinese and prominent businessmen from Dubai. It also served as a historical reminder of their goals of better serving clients and cultivating harmonious relationships among others. The opening of the new branch will generate opportunities to service more clients and collaborate on business prospects.