Sun Management Consultants receives Professional Services Award

Sun Management Consultants, a UAE-based professional services and business consultancy firm, has received the Professional Services Award at ET Indo Global Leaders 2026, recognising its work in business advisory and integrated corporate solutions.

The award was presented at ET Indo Global Leaders 2026, a flagship initiative by The Times Group, held on September 20 at Al Habtoor Palace, Dubai. The event brought together entrepreneurs, business leaders, professionals and organisations from India, the UAE and other international markets to recognise achievements across various sectors.

Sun Management Consultants was represented by its leadership team, including Sunil Jagetiya, founder and chairman, and Avinash Jagetiya, managing director, who accepted the award on behalf of the organisation.

Established in 2005, Sun Management Consultants is the consultancy arm of Sun International Auditing and Accounting L.L.C. Its services include company formation, business and management consultancy, corporate and trade finance, accounting, audit and assurance, as well as PRO and corporate support services.

According to Reanda International, the company serves more than 1,500 clients across a range of business sectors. Commenting on the award, Sunil Jagetiya said: "We are honoured to receive the Professional Services Award at ET Indo Global Leaders 2026. This recognition is a reflection of the trust our clients have placed in us and the dedication of our entire team. Our focus has always been on delivering practical, personalised and integrated business solutions that help our clients establish, manage and grow their businesses in the UAE and beyond. We are grateful to The Economic Times and The Times Group for this recognition."

Avinash Jagetiya added: "This award is a meaningful milestone for the entire Sun Management team. Professional services are built on trust, technical expertise and a deep understanding of clients’ business requirements. As the UAE continues to attract entrepreneurs and businesses from around the world, we remain committed to supporting our clients with comprehensive solutions and long-term business guidance."

The company has also expanded its operations in Dubai, including the opening of a DMCC branch, as it looks to broaden its reach and serve a growing client base.

ET Indo Global Leaders brings together business leaders, investors, policymakers and industry professionals from India and the GCC, with a focus on cross-border networking and collaboration.