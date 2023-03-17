Suhan Khan: A journey of sustainable transformation

Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 11:49 AM Last updated: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 4:09 PM

“Start embracing the life that is calling you. Know what sparks a light in you so you can illuminate the world.” — Suhan Khan, founder of TSK

Though Khan was not athletically inclined as a child in the vibrant Indian city of Mangalore, he defied his physical limitations with a passion for sports and fitness. With his unwavering persistence and determination, he continually pushed himself to outdo his previous achievements with every competition he won. As a result, he established one of the most rapidly growing and sustainable fitness coaching programmes in Dubai, renowned for its effectiveness and ability to help clients reach their fitness goals.

At the tender age of 16, when most of his peers were enjoying a carefree life, Khan had to balance work and college, working until 3 am every night only to wake up at 7 am to attend college. This took a toll on his health. This constituted the first step in his realisation that the path towards healing his body and health would have to begin with a steadfast commitment. Despite a busy schedule, he managed to carve out time to start with home workouts and later on visited the gym regularly, and his hard work paid off, paving the way for his continued success.

His dedication fuelled his desire to help others on their fitness, health and wellness journeys. After over a decade of committed studying and unlearning common fitness myths, he pursued his dreams in Dubai, searching for new opportunities. With his passion for sustainable fitness and holistic well-being, he quickly adapted to his new environment; founded TSK, a fast-growing sustainable fitness and wellness brand; and became a leading advocate for sustainable fitness solutions. “People were seeking a holistic approach to sustainable fitness, something that other fitness programmes and services lacked," he said.

TSK’s innovative and highly effective fitness programmes cater to a wide range of lifestyles, emphasising personalised and individualised guidance, from busy entrepreneurs and high-profile celebrities to athletes, homemakers, students, and children.

TSK’s success can be attributed to Khan's dedication to sustainable transformation. He understands that every client is unique, so he provides personalised fitness and nutrition programmes tailored to their individual health and fitness activity levels. Through these practical programmes, Khan has empowered countless individuals to take charge of their health and well-being, helping them unlock their full potential and live their best lives. This commitment to personalised, realistic systems has endeared Khan and TSK to so many seeking to improve their health and transform their lives.

In response to the overwhelming demand for his transformative programs, Khan founded TSK. Starting with just himself, the company has since grown to include a team of 18 highly qualified fitness trainers. This expansion has allowed him to reach a wider audience and share his expertise, cementing his reputation as a trusted fitness expert. Through TSK, he has inspired thousands of clients from all over the world between the ages of seven and 84 to embark on their own transformative journeys, improving their lives and achieving their health and fitness goals.

Khan’s inspiring story serves as a powerful example of how dedication and determination can yield wonderful results. He hopes to inspire and empower even more individuals across the UAE to embrace a healthier, more fulfilling lifestyle.

“I envision a world where everyone is healthy, fit and happy. I’ve been on that path myself, and now that I understand it, I want to help others on their journey," he added.

TSK has multiple locations throughout Dubai, including Al Quoz, Al Qusais, and Bur Dubai.