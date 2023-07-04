SUDO Consultants achieves AWS Service delivery designation for Amazon EKS

Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM

SUDO Consultants, the cloud native experts, recently announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service delivery designation for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), recognising that SUDO has proven success in helping customers architect, deploy, and operate containerised workloads on top of Amazon Kubernetes.

Achieving the Amazon EKS Service Delivery designation differentiates SUDO Consultants as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has a deep understanding of Amazon EKS, demonstrated experience, and proven customer success helping customers manage, deliver, and optimise containerised workloads with Amazon EKS. To receive this designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“SUDO is proud to receive the designation for Amazon EKS Service Delivery,” said Hameedullah Khan, CEO at Sudo Consultants. “Innovation knows no bounds, and neither does SUDO's dedication to its clients. With the Amazon EKS Service Delivery designation, we solidify our position as a forward-thinking partner, delivering cutting-edge solutions on the robust AWS platform.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.

SUDO EKS Accelerators are the ultimate solution for businesses seeking to gain a competitive edge in implementing their solutions on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) swiftly and efficiently. These accelerators are meticulously validated and tested blueprints that provide businesses with a streamlined pathway to provision fully functional, opinionated EKS clusters tailored to meet their specific application requirements. By leveraging SUDO EKS Accelerators, businesses can rapidly configure and deploy purpose-built EKS clusters, significantly reducing the time it takes to onboard workloads from months to mere days.

This accelerated deployment timeline allows businesses to outpace their competition, seize market opportunities faster, and rapidly adapt to evolving customer demands. Moreover, the SUDO EKS Accelerators minimise operational overhead, simplifying cluster management and enabling businesses to focus on their core objectives and innovations. With SUDO EKS Accelerators, businesses can unleash the full potential of EKS, harness the power of Kubernetes tools, and expedite their journey towards success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Trusted AWS Partner in the UAE

SUDO Consultants, an advanced AWS partner, brings unparalleled expertise and innovation to businesses seeking to optimise their operations on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform. With a deep understanding of AWS services and solutions, SUDO Consultants excels in designing and implementing cutting-edge architectures that drive business growth and scalability. As trusted advisors, they work closely with clients to identify unique challenges, providing tailored strategies and leveraging advanced AWS capabilities to achieve transformative results. With a proven track record of success, SUDO Consultants empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of AWS, driving efficiency, agility, and innovation in their cloud journey.

To find out more information about their services, visit: www.sudoconsultants.com.