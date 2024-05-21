SUBSCRIBE ME celebrates one-year milestone at Arabian Travel Market Dubai 2024

E-Paper

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 4:58 PM

Following a year of having transformed the mobility landscape in the UAE, SUBSCRIBE ME proudly spent its first anniversary at Arabian Travel Market 2024 (ATM). Since its debut in May 2023, the service has streamlined the way the UAE experiences car ownership.

In just twelve months, SUBSCRIBE ME has featured in 90+ publications, firmly establishing its presence in the sector. With more than 3,000 car subscriptions and numerous satisfied users, the service underscores robust market acceptance and positive customer feedback.


The brand has also engaged in high-profile collaborations with personalities like famous radio DJ Kris Fade and automotive influencer Kareem Deeb, greatly enhancing its visibility and appeal.

SUBSCRIBE ME's participation at ATM Dubai 2024, which included the presence of Michel Ayat, CEO of AW Rostamani Automotive Group and Sanaa Ouahmane, CEO of AWR Mobility Services and AWR Trading as well as other senior AWR members, has underscored its commitment to enhancing tourism through innovative solutions. The digital platform is seamlessly integrating mobility into holiday packages, ensuring tourists and residents alike enjoy its convenience and flexibility.


SUBSCRIBE ME offers an unparalleled car subscription service with a host of unique selling points, including both short-term and long-term subscription options featuring brand-new cars. Enjoy peace of mind with dealer-maintained vehicles, no booking fees, or security deposits. The all-inclusive monthly payment covers maintenance, services, breakdown assistance, and insurance, complemented by express delivery in just 120 minutes. This establishes a hassle-free and flexible driving experience, perfectly suited to the dynamic needs of today’s drivers.

As part of the AWR Mobility Services division of the AW Rostamani Group, SUBSCRIBE ME continues to uphold its dedication to innovation and superior customer service, supporting the UAE and Dubai governments' vision for a future-oriented digital economy.

To find out more about how SUBSCRIBE ME can elevate your driving experience and simplify car ownership, visit www.subscribeme.ae or call 45033100.


