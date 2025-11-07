Submission deadline for Thumbay International Research Grant 2025-26 extended until Dec 15

Gulf Medical University (GMU) and the Thumbay Group have announced an extension for the submission deadline of the Thumbay International Research Grant 2025-26, now open until December 15, 2025. The decision to extend the deadline offers researchers, academicians, and healthcare innovators across the world more time to refine their proposals for one of the UAE’s most prestigious and impactful research funding programmes.

Professor Dr Manda Venkatramana, chancellor of Gulf Medical University, emphasised the importance of this initiative in strengthening GMU’s research ecosystem and global partnerships: "At GMU, we believe that innovation begins where disciplines intersect. The Thumbay International Research Grant provides a powerful platform for researchers to explore bold ideas, connect across sectors, and translate science into solutions that improve lives. Extending the submission deadline allows us to welcome even more high-quality proposals from around the world."

With a total grant value of Dh3 million, the Thumbay International Research Grant aims to support pioneering projects that push the boundaries of medical, clinical, and interdisciplinary research — projects that drive measurable improvements in patient outcomes, healthcare systems, and medical education. The 2025-26 cycle focuses on high-impact fields that represent the future of healthcare:

Precision oncology and personalised immunotherapy: Projects advancing cancer treatment through molecular diagnostics, genomics, and tailored therapeutic interventions to improve survival and quality of life.

Liquid biopsy and tumour circulating DNA: Research exploring non-invasive diagnostic tools that detect cancer and other diseases at early stages using circulating tumor DNA and biomarkers.

Drug discovery: Innovative work in identifying new therapeutic molecules, repurposing existing drugs, and exploring pharmacogenomics to make treatments safer and more

effective.

AI – Transforming healthcare from research to clinic: Studies leveraging artificial intelligence, big data, and machine learning to enhance clinical decision-making, predictive diagnostics, and personalised care.

Veterinary medicine: Research strengthening the link between human and animal health through zoonotic disease surveillance, animal care innovations, and translational research.

Health systems, healthcare management and health economics: Projects aimed at optimising healthcare delivery, improving cost-effectiveness, and developing sustainable models for health management and policy.

Public health: Initiatives addressing epidemiology, disease prevention, community health, and digital health strategies to build resilient societies.

Innovation in medical education: Research on simulation-based learning, competency frameworks, and technology-enhanced training that can redefine how future healthcare professionals are educated.

The Thumbay International Research Grant’s first cycle saw remarkable global participation, with 192 applications from 34 universities worldwide. After rigorous evaluation, 14 outstanding projects were selected for funding. The awarded institutions included some of the world’s most respected names such as Harvard Medical School and the University of Arizona from the USA, the University of Waterloo from Canada, Regensburg University in Germany, Policlinico Ospedali Riuniti in Italy, and Erasmus University Rotterdam in the Netherlands. From the Middle East and North Africa region, winners included the Lebanese University and Beirut Arab University from Lebanon, and Alexandria University from Egypt. Representing the UAE were RAK Medical and Health Sciences University, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Ajman University, the University of Sharjah, and Al Ain University. The awards underscored Gulf Medical University’s commitment to fostering international collaboration in research and innovation, uniting global institutions under its mission to advance science and healthcare through meaningful partnerships.

The grant encourages proposals that demonstrate interdisciplinary collaboration, innovation,a clear path to real-world healthcare impact and Make Gulf Medical University a Hub for research in the region.

