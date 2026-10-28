Submer and Aginode sign collaboration agreement to strengthen AI data centre delivery across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey

Submer, a full-stack AI and HPC data centre infrastructure provider, has signed a collaboration agreement with Aginode, a global specialist in physical connectivity and power distribution for data centres.

Signed at Submer’s office in Dammam, the agreement establishes a joint approach to developing and delivering integrated AI and data centre infrastructure across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

Demand for AI capacity across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey is rising quickly, supported by national digital programmes, sovereign AI initiatives and growing enterprise investment. As compute density increases, thermal, power and connectivity become closely linked, and decisions taken separately at the design stage can add cost and delay later in a project.

Under the agreement, Submer’s capabilities in AI infrastructure advisory, data centre design and advanced thermal engineering will be paired with Aginode’s end-to-end connectivity and intelligent power distribution solutions. The two companies will work with customers from the first planning discussions, when the most important decisions about a facility are made, so that thermal, power and connectivity are designed as one architecture. For customers, this means fewer handovers between specialists during design, and a clearer view of how the facility will perform once it is built and running.

Beyond individual projects, Submer and Aginode will collaborate on solution development, go-to-market activity and market intelligence. The two companies are already engaged with customers in the region, including in Egypt, and will target opportunities in AI factories, high-performance computing, hyperscale and colocation facilities, telecom networks and sovereign infrastructure programmes.

Khalid Aljamed, general manager, Middle East and Africa, Submer, said: “AI infrastructure in this region is being planned at a scale where the decisions made early in a project shape everything that follows. With Aginode, we can address thermal, power and connectivity together from the very first stage and give customers a more dependable path from design to delivery. We are pleased to formalise this collaboration and look forward to building on it with Yousef and his team.”

Yousef Arafat, general manager, Aginode, said: “Submer’s advisory, design and thermal expertise complements our connectivity and power distribution portfolio very well. Our teams are already working side by side with customers in the region, and this agreement gives us a firm foundation to expand that work across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.”