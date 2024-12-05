Students propose practical solutions to plastic waste at Ajman sewerage treatment plant

Students from UAE schools unveiled innovative solutions to tackle the growing problem of plastic waste during the NextGen Innovator Competition 2024, held on November 22 at the Ajman Saray, a luxury collection resort. Organised by Ajman Sewerage, the competition challenged young minds to address the significant issue of plastic accumulation at the Ajman Sewerage treatment plant, which stems from households, manholes, and other sources.

From a pool of 20 entries submitted by schools across Ajman and Sharjah, the top 10 teams presented practical and innovative ideas, accompanied by miniature models, to an esteemed panel of judges. Their solutions showcased creative approaches to managing and reducing plastic waste, signaling a promising contribution to the region’s sustainability efforts.

The competition recognised the most outstanding projects with top honours awarded to GEMS Cambridge International Private School (GCS), which secured first place, earning Dh20,000 along with a trophy, medals, and certificates. International Indian School Ajman claimed second place, receiving Dh15,000, a trophy, medals, and certificates, while Al-Hikmah Private School took third place with Dh10,000, a trophy, medals, and certificates. Additionally, a Delhi Private School Ajman student was presented with the Best Presenter Award, which included a cash prize of Dh3,000, a medal, and a certificate. Speaking about the event, a representative from Ajman Sewerage said: "These students have not only identified practical solutions to a critical environmental issue but have also inspired us with their creativity and determination. It’s initiatives like these that emphasise the role of the younger generation in shaping a sustainable future." The winning ideas will now be reviewed for potential integration into Ajman Sewerage’s sustainability initiatives, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovative and community-driven environmental solutions.

For more information about Ajman Sewerage and its community programs, please visit www.ajmansewerage.ae.