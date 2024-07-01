Students from UAE compete in prestigious international debate championship in Slovenia

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 11:14 AM

12 selected school students represented the UAE in the esteemed World School Debate Academy championship. The World School Debate Academy (WSDA) is a renowned international debate championship that attracts high school students from across the globe. It provided a platform for young debaters to showcase their skills, engage in intellectual discourse, and foster a spirit of global camaraderie. The event concluded on June 30.

A group of committed and exemplary students represented the UAE at this acclaimed event held in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

The 12 students representing the UAE were Aastha Reshamiya, Advik Bansal, Aarohi Reshamiya, and Ved Kedia from Jumeirah College; Aadit Agarwal, Arnav Bhosale, Arav Somani, Shrika Vijay, Adhikshita Mahesh, and Aarav Goyal from Gems Modern Academy; Megha Thaleshwar from English College; and Aditya Sativada from Dubai International Academy. Gems Modern Academy’s director of communication and coach of Team UAE-WSDA, Sumana Chatterjee, coached these students for months. Under her able guidance, these students became more proficient in critical thinking, debating, and reasoning and were self-assured debaters prepared to compete on the international scene.

Several countries participated in this prestigious tournament in Slovenia. These promising UAE delegates competed with some of the most brilliant young minds from different schools in Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, India, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Hungary, Lithuania, Malaysia, Palestine, Slovakia, Italy, and Slovenia.

The students’ journey to Slovenia was an opportunity to demonstrate the UAE’s vibrant youth culture and the nation’s unwavering support for educational excellence.