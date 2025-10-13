Students across the UAE drive AI-powered cybersecurity innovation at AICyberFest

Under the patronage of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, the UAE is spotlighting the next generation of cybersecurity pioneers at the inaugural AICyberFest, a national festival celebrating innovation in artiﬁcial intelligence and cybersecurity. The festival runs throughout October, culminating in an awards ceremony during GITEX 2025 in Dubai.

“The UAE has alays championed bold, future-shaping ideas, and AICyberFest embodies that spirit. By bringing our nation's brightest university talents together to develop secure, responsible, and market-ready AI solutions, this challenge directly supports the National Cybersecurity Strategy and our vision of a digitally resilient economy. We have placed this edition under the patronage of the UAE Cybersecurity Council because it turns applied research into practical defences, nurtures entrepreneurial mindsets, and reinforces a culture here cybersecurity is considered from the ﬁrst line of code,” said Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council.

The call for participation has oﬃcially closed with an overwhelming response: more than 80 participants from across the United Arab Emirates registered to take part. Following a rigorous selection process, 32 student teams from 17 UAE universities have advanced to the competition stage — showcasing the enthusiasm, talent, and creativity of the country’s youth.

“This competition is not just about technology — it’s about nurturing the visionaries of tomorro. At AICyberFest, e can already see ho the creativity and drive of young innovators ill shape the future of cybersecurity and artiﬁcial intelligence far beyond the UAE,” said Ahmed Alzarouni, chief executive oﬃcer, TechFirm LLC, organiser and founder of the project.

The competition will focus on two critical tracks: AI for Compliance & Audit Review and AI-Powered SIEM Analyst.

Organised by TechFirm LLC, a UAE-based technology company specialising in AI-driven cybersecurity and digital infrastructure solutions, the project is supported by the UAE Cybersecurity Council and leading industry partners.

All projects will be evaluated by a distinguished jury of industry experts, bringing together thought leaders from both local and international technology companies to ensure global relevance and credibility.

The competition timeline includes:

● Project submissions: September 29 – October 10

● Jury evaluations: October 10–12

● Top 3 semiﬁnalists announcement: October 15

● Grand Finale & Awards Ceremony: October 17, 2025, 10am, at the UAE Cybersecurity Council stand at GITEX 2025.

As one of the standout new highlights of GITEX, AICyberFest is already gaining strong recognition for inspiring innovation and empowering young talent — reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in cybersecurity and artiﬁcial intelligence.

For more information, visit: www.techfirm.ae/aicyberfest.