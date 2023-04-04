Studegram develops dApps for students’ character and career

Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 2:40 PM

Studegram, a Calicut based start-up is creating dApps (de-centralised apps that operates on a blockchain or peer-to-peer network) to help in the career development of professional students as well as the character development of school students.

Studegram is founded by Rajeel KP and Suvaibith Ali KP. Rajeel is the executive director of KPG roofings, India’s largest roof tile showroom network and the leading name in the Indian roof tile industry. Suvaibith Ali has 10+ years in the education industry and has worked with almost all the major players in the industry. Currently Studegram is one of the top study abroad agencies in Calicut.

Studegram has two key projects — Studegram Pro and Studegram Jr. Studegram Studegram Pro is a project that uses IoT (internet of things) and blockchain technology to address and illustrate the professional life of a candidate. Studegram Jr helps the primary school students to overcome the addictive cyber world and aims at the character development of the student. It is a lifestyle app. The emphasis is towards the betterment of mental health, physical health, soft skill development and the character development of the students.

Studegram Pro uses advanced blockchain technology to verify the authenticity of student’s 'claims' in their resumes. The system will log in all the academic and professional achievements of an individual on a private blockchain network which will be incommutable. Students can upload their academic certificates, work experience, and other relevant information onto the platform, creating a comprehensive digital resume that any potential employers can check, once the individual gives access. This ensures that employer will receive only genuine and trustworthy information, saving them the time and effort of conducting a background checks.

The system have features for a truth validation module(assisted via blockchain technology) to verify all the certifications in the resume by cross-referencing it with trusted sources like educational institutions or previous employers, a participation module (assisted via IoT) to acknowledge and evaluate the professional life of the candidate, the attribution module to automatically assign the professional skills and soft skills to the candidate.

The system will eradicate the need for HR documentation, meeting minutes, MIS etc. The system will be a smart timeline of the user’s professional life. Moreover, Studegram Pro ensures the privacy of the student’s personal data by encrypting their information and storing it securely on the blockchain. This means that students have complete control over who can access their data and when.

The concept was created by KP in 2015 as his engineering project. Even-though they successfully created the dApp in 2016, they didn’t launch it as it was resource exhaustive and the block chain technology wasn’t mature enough to hold such a project. “We discussed with many companies and universities for the trial run of the system. But we were rejected as everyone believed that it is just a futuristic project and the blockchain technology has a lot to grow to hold such a project. The security was the major concern for all. Since an individual’s professional life also depends on this, the reliability was also a strong factor. Some organisations raised questions about the complexity, technical requirements, legal factors etc. We were only students at that time and our altitude was also limited. But now, things have changed. The blockchain and de-centralised app have been accepted whole-heartedly by the world. In fact, they are becoming highly popular now. We also had grown as individuals and has our own share of expertise in different fields. That’s when I planned to re-start it again," Rajeel said. He believes this dApp can greatly help in the career development of a professional as smartness will become a quantitative scale and easily measurable.

Studegram Jr, on the other hand is aiming at the younger students studying at schools. The basic idea is to leverage technology and use the student’s enthusiasm towards gadgets/games to build a creative ecosystem, where students will be driven through activities that will help in their character development, mold them with values and ensure their mental health. The system will use ‘apps’ to divert the student from unproductive social apps/games to healthy real-world activities.

Compared to traditional curriculum or other applications, this lifestyle app will place a greater emphasis on the student's mental health and character development. “We always see kids glued to their phones at any social events or even in our homes. When we were kids, if there was any event and the cousins or friends comes together, it was a celebration time for all of us. There would be social games, chats, and all kinds of activities. But today kids will be sitting in four corners looking at different mobiles, or if you see them all sitting together, most probably they are watching something on social media. Just like any ordinary family, this happened in our family too. We started noticing how unsociable the next generation is becoming. That’s when we decided that we have to focus on this issue and it's our duty to protect the future generations from going into doom," Suvaibith Ali added.

The start-up has already received praise from the parents who participated in the programme. After the initial success of the app and curriculum, Studegram has already made modifications to update the app for parents also. Studegram has already been established as the market leader in the study abroad sector in Calicut. Suvaibith Ali himself was one of the most noted educational consultants in Calicut for the past seven years and is heading the overseas education consulting section of Studegram.