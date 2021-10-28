Strong willpower creates miracles

By Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 9:00 AM

Success doesn’t have a secret formula. Although different virtues are often attributed to it, I think the only deciding factor for a win is a strong will or willpower. I have experienced the miracles of willpower myself, and witnessed them in the cases of many others.

When I completed my doctorate in business administration with flying colours, I could not believe that an average student like me who had previously failed five times in his matriculation examination could achieve success like it. When I visited my mother and told her about my achievement, she was delighted and blessed me. I described my achievement as a miracle but my mother stopped me and said, “Son, it was not destiny or miracle. It was simply your hard work and willpower.”

I read an inspiring story of a well-known businessman. He had remained a clerk in a company throughout his career. After retirement he decided to chase his long cherished dream of becoming a successful businessman. It was not so easy because he had a lot of health problems. He had high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiac insufficiency and minor kidney problems. Besides, his growing age, which limited his activities, was not on his side. Still he had rock-solid confidence. He started a company and made a fortune within a decade. He would regularly visit the hospital for his routine health check-up. One day when a doctor there asked him why he work so hard in his golden age where other people prefer rest and enjoyment, he smilingly replied, “It is my willpower that kept me alive otherwise I would have been dead long ago. I know that I have very few years left, but I don’t fear death. Let it do its work and let me do mine.”

I have witnessed the same confidence with one of my friends. He was in the advertisement business and would create advertisements for the corporate class. One day he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Later he underwent surgery and the cancer-affected kidney was removed. He had to take regular chemotherapy sessions. Once I visited him in the hospital and found him quite calm and cheerful. He assured me in strong words, “Look, I have lost only one kidney but the other one is strong and so is my willpower. I will definitely make a comeback and overcome this cancer.” His words proved to be true. When he returned from the hospital, he completely changed his lifestyle. With the help of medications he controlled his cancer and with the help of meditation he controlled his mind. With a strong willpower he is still enjoying a normal, healthy life.

Friends, I am telling you to face every challenge of life with positive thoughts, courage and invincible self-confidence. Believe in the tremendous power of the mind. One of the great spiritual leaders Dalai Lama said, "We all have the power of thought so what are you lacking? If you have willpower, then you can change anything."

Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar is the chairman and managing director of Al Adil Trading