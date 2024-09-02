StreamTech AI launches revolutionary real estate real-time Ssrategy game CityOwner
StreamTech AI, a cutting-edge AI company based in Dubai, has unveiled the first version of its groundbreaking real estate real-time strategy game, "CityOwner."
This innovative mobile game, which has no known analogues globally, was meticulously developed over a year under the leadership of StreamTech AI's co-founder, Brazilian entrepreneur Alexander Ross.
CityOwner offers players an unprecedented opportunity to engage in a virtual real estate market set in an alternate, real-time Dubai. This fully immersive digital world features limited land plots, thriving businesses, and the construction of buildings, creating a dynamic environment that mirrors the realities of the real estate market.
"We recognised early on that the real estate industry needed a breakthrough. With CityOwner, we've created a virtual Dubai where players can experience the ups and downs of property investment and business ownership in real time," said Alexander Ross. "The game gives users the opportunity to explore and understand Dubai's real estate market, which we believe is the best in the world, while also offering the potential for real-world transactions."
CityOwner allows players to initially become virtual residents of Dubai, with the game set to launch in five strategic phases:
Phase One: Registration and residency in virtual Dubai without buying or selling rights.
Phase Two: The introduction of buying plots and constructing buildings.
Phase Three: Real-time digital real estate trading through an integrated in-game exchange.
Phase Four: Enabling real-world property transactions with Dubai's top real estate developers.
Phase Five: The introduction of a proprietary token within the game's ecosystem.
StreamTech AI envisions CityOwner as more than just a game. It aims to educate and attract attention to Dubai’s real estate market, allowing users to experience virtual property ownership and, eventually, real-world investment. Players will soon have the chance to purchase actual properties in Dubai, directly within the game.
The game, now available on Google Play in 177 countries, has already garnered attention from both users and investors. Ross adds, "Our virtual world is entirely controlled by artificial intelligence, and with the integration of Google services currently underway, we plan to launch on the Apple Store soon."
For more information about CityOwner and to become a virtual resident of Dubai, visit cityowner.io