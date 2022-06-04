Strathclyde Business School wins accolades for MBA programme

Published: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 9:06 AM Last updated: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 9:28 AM

Strathclyde Business School has been present in the UAE, delivering the executive MBA since 1995. As a result, students can be confident that they will be provided with a high-quality international education. The university is constantly ranked in the Financial Times’ top 100 ranking of the best international executive MBA programmes. Last year, Strathclyde was in the top 10 of UK programmes in this ranking.

Research also informs the teaching at Strathclyde and Strathclyde performed very strongly in the most recent research excellence framework (REF) 2021, the latest national assessment of the UK’s higher education research profile. Almost 90 per cent of research produced by the University of Strathclyde was rated ‘world-leading’ or ‘internationally excellent’ in the REF 2021. In a reflection of Strathclyde as ‘the place of useful learning’, the university’s impact and research environment were recognised as particularly strong.

Reem Dabat, marketing and recruitment officer at Strathclyde Business School Dubai, said: “When we are recruiting students for our executive MBA programme, we meet them one on one for an interview that helps us understand how the programme will impact their personal learning and development. This personal approach ensures we have a diverse cohort dedicated to making themselves better leaders of the future, which resonates with the UAE’s vision as a knowledge hub and leading economy in several sectors.”