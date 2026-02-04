Strategy Symposium in Abu Dhabi explores the GCC’s rise as a global capital hub

AWR Lloyd Gulf Partners Consultancy LLC (“AWR Lloyd Gulf Partners”), the joint venture between Siraj Holding LLC — part of the Al Otaiba Group and AWR Lloyd, successfully hosted its inaugural closed-door Strategy Symposium under the theme “Resilient Value Growth in Asia, the Middle East and Africa” at the Four Seasons Hotel in Abu Dhabi on January 22.

The symposium convened senior investors, corporate leaders, policymakers, and sector specialists to examine the GCC’s evolving role as an emerging global hub for capital and to explore strategies for driving resilient value creation amid heightened global uncertainty.

The first session, “The GCC Nexus: Connecting Global Capital for Investment and M&A across Asia, the Middle East and Africa,” focused on the GCC’s position as a conduit for global capital flows and the key considerations shaping investment and M&A activity across these regions. Panellists included the Head of Asia-Pacific Investment from one of the Gulf’s leading energy corporates, a founding partner of an Africa-focused private equity firm, a director from the Siraj Holding Group, and Kamal Rungta, president of Globalscope Partners.

The second session, “Realism and Resiliency: Sustainable Value and the Energy Transition,” examined the challenges of developing and implementing strategies that deliver sustainable value to shareholders and stakeholders while remaining resilient to geopolitical volatility, economic shocks, and rapid technological disruption. Panellists included the chairman of an Asian securities exchange commission, the chief analyst of a leading London-based risk consultancy, a former CEO of a major Asia-Pacific energy conglomerate, the former head of business development for AMEA at one of Europe’s largest energy groups, and the Managing Director for India and West Asia at a major clean energy technology venture.

Both sessions were followed by lively discussions and interactive Q&A, drawing insights from investors, regulators, energy executives, and infrastructure specialists in attendance.

Commenting on one of the symposium’s central themes, Alexander Wood, group CEO of AWR Lloyd, said: "The GCC is already the undisputed global capital of sovereign wealth. We see significant potential for the region to build on this position and emerge as a global hub for family offices, private equity, hedge funds, crypto, and other alternative assets. Strong connectivity with Asia and Africa, combined with increasingly favourable regulatory frameworks, are key enablers of this shift. There may also be an opportunity to develop a trans-regional network of exchanges for emerging and frontier markets across the Eastern Hemisphere, with the Gulf as the pivotal hub. AWR Lloyd advises public-sector authorities, family offices, institutional investors, and corporates on strategies related to these trends and opportunities, and we bring extensive experience in investor relations best practices and listing strategies."

Mehdi Sethom, CEO of AWR Lloyd Gulf Partners, added: "We were honoured to convene such a high-level and constructive dialogue. The discussions underscored the complexity and challenges GCC players face when investing and pursuing acquisitions across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Our emphasis on customisation, discretion, and cultural sensitivity resonates strongly with clients active in these regions, alongside our deep industry expertise, strong local relationships, and more than 25 years of experience."

Ahmed Bin Khalaf Al-Otaiba, chairman of Siraj Holding, and Mohamed Rusan Fyroze, group CEO of Siraj Holding, were notably present at the symposium, underscoring the Group’s leadership commitment and strategic support for the initiative. Their presence reflected Siraj Holding’s focus on fostering high-level dialogue around capital formation, resilience, and cross-regional investment across key international markets.

By championing initiatives such as the Strategy Symposium, Siraj Holding continues to strengthen its position as a forward-looking organization committed to facilitating meaningful engagement among policymakers, investors, and corporate leaders. The event reinforced the GCC’s growing role as a central hub for global capital flows and strategic collaboration, supporting long-term value creation and sustainable growth across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

For more information, visit: www.sirajholding.ae