Strategic partnership: Comera Pay and Tamm boost Abu Dhabi's digital economy

In a landmark step towards strengthening Abu Dhabi’s digital economy and enhancing citizen experiences, Comera Pay, part of Abu Dhabi’s Royal Group, has announced its strategic partnership with Tamm, the Emirate’s unified digital platform for government services.

The MoU signing ceremony, held during GITEX Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, marked the official launch of Comera Pay’s integration as a direct payment method within the Tamm ecosystem. This partnership enables residents and businesses to seamlessly complete government transactions using their Comera Pay Wallet, bringing innovation, security, and convenience together under one trusted platform.

Through this integration, users with an active Comera Pay Wallet can now make instant and secure payments for a wide range of government services directly within the Tamm app — offering a homegrown, cashless, and highly reliablepayment experience aligned with the UAE’s vision for a fully digital economy.

In addition to digital government payments, Comera Pay will soon introduce more features within Tamm, including peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, international remittances, local merchant payments and many more — empowering users to send, receive, and manage money both locally and globally with enhanced speed, security, and convenience.

This collaboration represents a major milestone in the Emirate’s journey toward smart government transformation, fostering financial inclusion and empowering both residents and businesses with greater flexibility and reliability in managing payments. It also reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to integrate fintech innovation into public services, creating a digitally connected ecosystem that simplifies everyday life for citizens.

“We are proud to partner with Tamm to enable seamless, secure, and efficient government transactions through Comera Pay,” said Akthar Saeed Hashmi, managing director and group CEO of Comera Financial Holdings.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s leadership vision of a world-class digital ecosystem that empowers every citizen and business.”

The introduction of Comera Pay as a direct payment option in Tamm reinforces the Emirate’s commitment to building a future-ready financial ecosystem that is locally developed and globally competitive. Backed by Abu Dhabi’s Royal Group, Comera Pay continues to expand its reach across retail, corporate, and government sectors with advanced digital wallet, POS, and payment gateway solutions that empower users to pay, receive, and manage money smarter.