Stock Advisor Subscription plans will be a boon for investors - Mr. Yuvraj A Thakker, MD, Stoxbox
A lot of things that we consume right from streaming services to mobile plans are based on the subscription model; so that we can enjoy benefits stress-free for a given period of time.
The main reason why subscriptions gained widespread popularity is due to the convenience they provide. Whether the subscription plan is associated with a streaming service, DTC retail brand, or even a SaaS product, it enables you to access regular and predictable deliveries of content or products at a known cost. And while finding subscriptions for your desired service is no Herculean task. Retail investors would tell you it's still a foreign concept to them. That is where Stoxbox (founded by Mr. Yuvraj Thakker, MD of BP Wealth) comes in, to eliminate brokerage and simplify investing for a simple subscription.
Demystifying Stoxbox Mr.Yuvraj Thakker, MD said, "Stoxbox, is a unique trading platform that offers subscription plans for its basket of Equities, Mutual Funds or ETFs, that helps its client to build profitable, low-cost, well-diversified, long-term as well as short-term portfolios. Each box reflects an investment strategy or theme or an idea with underlying stock or ETFs weighted and customized following rigorous research and backtesting process. On the trading side of things, where profits and experiences can often be volatile, such kind of predictability can prove to be invaluable. This makes a subscription plan much better than the traditional brokerage model."
When asked why he foregoes the traditional brokerage model, Mr. Thakker remarks, "The market is notorious for its volatility there are bad days and good days and a fairly high brokerage can make the bad days worse and the good days less satisfying. However, with a chosen subscription plan one can trade without worrying about brokerage eating into trading profits."
The popular phrase "subscribe and save" definitely rings true for Stoxbox. It offers simple monthly and annual subscriptions that come with a host of benefits including access to unlimited trading calls, unlimited readymade portfolios, stock screeners, research reports, etc with no additional or hidden charges for IPO subscription or an advisory fee for the readymade portfolio. Everything that you need gets covered in the subscription plan. Better still, you are able to make more optimal trading decisions due to the fantastic trading calls and research material that you receive from StoxBox.
Mr. Yuvraj Thakker, emphasising realigning and customizing business models said, "Investors of today prefer to pay for value instead of brokerages, extra costs, or hidden costs; they require a solution that matches their risk appetite and returns expectations. To make it possible, it is critical to examine business models and adapt them to the changing situation. Clients that need financial planning support but haven't been able to find a solution because they prefer a digital approach, are cost-conscious or find traditional planning services to be too difficult and prefer thematic or model portfolios can benefit from subscription models. These models will increase the variety of available options and facilitate service comparison. We don't want customized advice to remain a domain for only high-net-worth individuals, when it comes to good guidance it should be accessible to all. At Stoxbox subscription is an investment rather than an expense."
By offering an end-to-end execution platform packaged in an attractive model with affordable rates, Stoxbox, as a brand of BP Wealth, leverages its illustrious history, rich legacy and reputation for reliability among investors and brings to the table a cutting-edge strategy that can close the gap between investors and good advice.
