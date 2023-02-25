Steve Madden sets the bar for sustainable fashion with new collection launch

Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 9:00 AM

Apparel Group's iconic fashion footwear brand, Steve Madden, recently announced the launch of its ‘Responsible Materials’ collection in the UAE, which are available in-store. The launch of this collection marks a significant milestone for Steve Madden and demonstrates the brand's commitment to sustainability and aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The collection includes a range of styles, such as lovebird heels, low tide, uphill, and ladybug heels. These styles are made using materials that are more sustainable than conventional alternatives, including recycled polyurethane (PU) for lovebird heels, recycled action leather for low tide, and recycled patent PU for uphill and ladybug heels. By 2025, Steve Madden aims to have 50 per cent of its products contain environmentally preferred materials. The brand continues to replace conventional materials with recycled and bio-based components, and components free from harmful solvents.