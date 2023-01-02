Sterling Perfumes felicitated by The Economics Times India

Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 12:53 PM

After having covered brand stories in sectors like BFSI, Education, Healthcare, FMCG, Technology, Lifestyle, Luxury, and much more, The Economic Times, India’s leading business entity, unveiled and recognised the Best Brands of 2022 and felicitated Sterling Perfumes, UAE’s homegrown brand for its Indian presence. The best brands chosen by Economic Times are those that have created a niche identity in the mind of consumers and have transformed their present structure and conditioned the future course of action. The Economic Times Brand Conclave was held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on December 20.

It is a hat-trick for Sterling Perfumes Industries, an award-winning UAE-based pioneer in fragrances and cosmetics. The company has proven for the third time in a row that they are a true testament to the quality of its work. Sterling Perfumes bagged the Economic Times India 'ET Edge Best Brand 2022' in recognition for its luxury French fragrance brand, ARMAF. ARMAF is the only brand from the Middle East along with other well-reputed brands such as Coca-Cola, Indian Oil, Polyxab, Kaya, Mitsubishi, Roohafza, Asian Paints, Acer, Amway, Adani, Tata Steel, Bharati Group and more.

Ali Asgar Fakhruddin, chairman at Sterling Perfumes, said: "This year has been phenomenal for Sterling Perfumes as we started by winning the Smart Innovation Award by the prestigious Future Workplace Summit and Awards 2022 in Q2 2022. This was shortly followed by the ‘Beauty World Awards Middle East 2022’ Awards which was held in Q4 in which ARMAF bagged the ‘Consumer Fragrance of the Year’ for its flagship perfume ‘Club de Nuit Intense Man’ and ‘Breakout Star of the Year’ Fragrance for ‘Club de Nuit Sillage’. ARMAF was the only brand to have received double nomination across fragrances in over 150 entries. Now, being felicitated as the ET Edge Best Brand 2022 by Economic Times, India at the end of the fiscal year has been a crowning stroke for the brand."

By winning these prestigious awards and recognitions, Sterling Perfumes has underpinned its strong legacy in the fragrance sector, and it guides other players in the industry to follow its footsteps. To the world, it might be a fragrance, but for Sterling, it is their whole identity.