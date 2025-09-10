Sterling Perfumes brings creators, celebrities, and Dh1 million challenge together in Dubai

Global fragrance powerhouse Sterling Perfumes Industries officially launched The Timeless Collective at The Agenda, Media City, with a star-studded evening attended by Dubai’s social icons Ebraheem Alsamadi, Jwana Karim, Kris Fade, Safa Siddiqui, and LJ Loujain Adada, along with international content creators. The inaugural event immersed creators, influencers, and fragrance enthusiasts in a world where scent, culture, and storytelling seamlessly converged.

Guests also witnessed the unveiling of The Timeless Million, a gamified challenge offering creators the chance to compete for Dh1,000,000, culminating in the Vault Showdown Finale at Beautyworld Middle East in October. The immersive experience guided attendees through curated brand zones across Sterling Perfumes’ portfolio — ARMAF, Hamidi, Risala, COSMO Cosmetics, and ARMAF Beauté. Each zone offered a unique journey where guests collected stamps in a personalised “passport,” available both physically and digitally, turning beauty discovery into lasting memories.

At its core, The Timeless Collective is a community of handpicked digital insiders — tastemakers who will shape, experience, and amplify Sterling Perfumes’ universe. Members gain early access to launches, collaborative content opportunities, and growth pathways that reward creativity, engagement, and reach. The initiative transforms influence into a two-way street, blending authentic storytelling with tangible impact.

"This is not only about fragrance or pampering," said Hamza Fakhruddin, managing partner, Sterling Perfumes Industries LLC. "It is about creating cultural moments that connect people through scent, memory, care, and community."

With this launch, Sterling Perfumes Industries positions fragrance and cosmetics as more than lifestyle accessories — they become rituals, connections, and a shared cultural language.