  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 10, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 18, 1447 | Fajr 04:45 | DXB partlycloudy.png39.2°C

Sterling Perfumes brings creators, celebrities, and Dh1 million challenge together in Dubai

Dubai’s top creators and international influencers explored culture, fragrance, and creativity at The Timeless Collective.

Published: Wed 10 Sept 2025, 1:17 PM

Top Stories

Why the Dubai school commute takes 40 minutes, and what’s being done about it

Why the Dubai school commute takes 40 minutes, and what’s being done about it

UAE: 11 unlicensed domestic worker hiring agencies closed in Abu Dhabi

UAE: 11 unlicensed domestic worker hiring agencies closed in Abu Dhabi

AI impact on UAE jobs: Most firms restructure teams, avoid layoffs

AI impact on UAE jobs: Most firms restructure teams, avoid layoffs

Global fragrance powerhouse Sterling Perfumes Industries officially launched The Timeless Collective at The Agenda, Media City, with a star-studded evening attended by Dubai’s social icons Ebraheem Alsamadi, Jwana Karim, Kris Fade, Safa Siddiqui, and LJ Loujain Adada, along with international content creators. The inaugural event immersed creators, influencers, and fragrance enthusiasts in a world where scent, culture, and storytelling seamlessly converged.

Guests also witnessed the unveiling of The Timeless Million, a gamified challenge offering creators the chance to compete for Dh1,000,000, culminating in the Vault Showdown Finale at Beautyworld Middle East in October. The immersive experience guided attendees through curated brand zones across Sterling Perfumes’ portfolio — ARMAF, Hamidi, Risala, COSMO Cosmetics, and ARMAF Beauté. Each zone offered a unique journey where guests collected stamps in a personalised “passport,” available both physically and digitally, turning beauty discovery into lasting memories.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road gets new lane as RTA finishes expansion project

thumb-image

Flood-hit India, Pakistan face rising basmati prices amid crop losses

thumb-image

England coach Tuchel wary of Serbian threat in World Cup qualifier

thumb-image

UAE telecom firm du announces sale of 342 million shares

thumb-image

UAE: In a first, Ajman to host Big Bad Wolf this year; prices to start from Dh2

 

At its core, The Timeless Collective is a community of handpicked digital insiders — tastemakers who will shape, experience, and amplify Sterling Perfumes’ universe. Members gain early access to launches, collaborative content opportunities, and growth pathways that reward creativity, engagement, and reach. The initiative transforms influence into a two-way street, blending authentic storytelling with tangible impact.

"This is not only about fragrance or pampering," said Hamza Fakhruddin, managing partner, Sterling Perfumes Industries LLC. "It is about creating cultural moments that connect people through scent, memory, care, and community."

With this launch, Sterling Perfumes Industries positions fragrance and cosmetics as more than lifestyle accessories — they become rituals, connections, and a shared cultural language.