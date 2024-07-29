Step into the future with TCL's new QD-Mini LED TV redefining home entertainment

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 1:59 PM

TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a global powerhouse in consumer electronics, recently electrified tech enthusiasts, journalists, and industry experts with an exclusive showcase of its cutting-edge QD-Mini LED TVs at the TCL Studio in Dubai. The highlight of the event was the breathtaking 115" X955 Max, the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV, alongside the latest TCL C855 Premium QD-Mini LED TV 4K TV. This unique studio provided an immersive, real-world environment where attendees could experience the unrivalled technology of these groundbreaking TVs firsthand.

The TCL Studio event offered a thrilling glimpse into the future of home entertainment, emphasising the seamless integration of these advanced displays into everyday settings. Attendees were captivated by the exceptional cinematic experience and the technological advantages of TCL's premium QD-Mini LED technology, designed to elevate your viewing experience.

Sunny Yang, general manager of Middle East and Africa at TCL, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Our exclusive showcase at the TCL Studio was designed to display our premium QD-Mini LED TVs, including the world's largest 115” X955 Max and our newest C855 model, in a realistic atmosphere. This setup allows people to experience the products firsthand in real-life settings, highlighting the practical and immersive benefits of our TVs in everyday environments. Our goal is to make this cutting-edge technology relatable and accessible to our customers."

TCL 115” X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV

The TCL 115" X955 Max stands as a monumental achievement in television technology, being the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV. This 2024 Red Dot Award-winning flagship model epitomises visual and acoustic excellence. This flagship model from the TCL QD-Mini LED TV series achieves visual and acoustic perfection, boasting a peak brightness of 5,000 nits and over 20,000 local dimming zones for unparalleled picture quality with precise lighting and exceptional contrast.

Equipped with QLED PRO technology, a 144 Hz VRR, and an ONKYO 6.2.2 Hi-Fi system, the X955 Max ensures a cinematic experience with crisp visuals and immersive audio. Its ultra-slim profile, measuring at least 21 mm, houses up to 10 integrated sound units, with extended edge speakers for richer sound. With understated elegance, this TV seamlessly blends into any living environment, whether on a stand, free-standing, or mounted on the wall. Technically and aesthetically, the TCL QD-Mini LED TV series operates at an exceptionally high level, delivering a thoroughly convincing overall impression.

TCL C855 Premium QD-Mini LED TV The TCL C855 Premium QD-Mini LED TV redefines home entertainment with its dynamic HDR performance and vibrant QLED PRO technology. Designed for both cinematic viewing and gaming, the C855 boasts an impressive peak brightness of 3,500 nits and a Low Reflection feature for glare-free viewing. Its AiPQ PRO Processor and 144Hz high refresh rate with VRR ensure smooth and clear picture motion, making it ideal for both sports viewing and gaming. Complemented by an ONKYO 2.2.2 Hi-Fi audio system, the C855 delivers exceptional sound quality to enhance the immersive experience. Available in sizes ranging from 65” to 98”, this TV caters to diverse viewing preferences, seamlessly integrating into any space with its sleek design. The TCL C855 stands out as a premium choice for those seeking top-tier performance and style in their home entertainment setup.

Bring home your TCL QD-Mini LED TV, available at leading retailers across the UAE and GCC, and experience cutting-edge home entertainment right at your doorstep.