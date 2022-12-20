Steadfast Services: Specialists in immigration

Dheeraj Sharma

By Belal Tarique Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 6:00 PM

With locations all over the world, Steadfast Services is a corporate and consultancy firm which is leading with its commitment to simplify the visa and immigration needs of their clients. Steadfast Services is an immigration specialist with a team of more than 15 years of experience. The team in Dubai has meticulously assisted thousands of individuals in entering any geographies, whether you're a local resident looking to migrate abroad or an investor looking to take advantage of the numerous business opportunities in the UAE, Poland, Malta, Czech Republic, Portugal, Spain, St. Kitts & Nevis, Dominican Republic, Canada, and Europe region.

Steadfast Services aids in locating an appropriate destination for study, employment, and business prospects by offering student visas, work visas, and business visas to applicants. Moving to a new place might be difficult, but thanks to their experience, they can provide everyone with specialised solutions. They provide the best immigration services to all aspiring applicants around the world.

Steadfast Services also provides international studies programme. This opens up a lot of opportunities for the students or aspirants who wish to study in different parts of the world. In numerous European nations, including Poland, Malta, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Spain, St. Kitts and Nevis, the Dominican Republic, Canada, Luxembourg, Germany, Lithuania, Switzerland, etc., they have signed contracts with prestigious institutions and universities, both public and private. This also includes, counselling, career assessment along with visa processing and application.

Numerous benefits come with residency, citizenship and investment schemes, including the highest standard of living and access to outstanding healthcare systems. Getting a work visa is a great challenge, whenever someone is looking to work abroad. The best version of this service is provided by Steadfast Services. Their main objective is to exceed your expectations with high quality and professional service without using up a lot of time, people, or money. The procedure for obtaining a residency permit or work permit may take two months to five months or longer, depending on the nation.

Founded by young Indian entrepreneur Dheeraj Sharma, Steadfast Services has become synonymous to consistency, honesty, and integrity which are the core values which they follow and believe in. Sharma holds his degree from one of the top universities in Switzerland and has been consistently working towards opening new global opportunities for other young investors, immigrants and job seekers alike. Sharma has also acquired the franchise of a massive sushi restaurant chain called 'Sushi World'. In addition to business solutions, the entrepreneur also exhumes vast knowledge in hospitality and F&B sector which has allowed him to manage multiple restaurants in Europe.

It was incepted in the year 2016 and in a short span, it has already established itself as a renowned immigration and business solutions company, registered and situated in The Tower Plaza Hotel in Dubai. With a clientele of more than 500 successful applicants and investors across the globe, the firm has turned dreams into reality from far and near. The volume of their successful clients speaks for the services that they provide to their customers. Give your dream a flying start and reach out to Steadfast services today.

— Belal Tarique is the content strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited