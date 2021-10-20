Staying honest to yourself is what matters the most, says Jack London

History shows us time and again that great things were only possible because exceptional individuals stayed true to what they believed in. Although people may laugh and mock at all that is new and strange, greatness, much like self-belief, has a habit of enduring. When Jack London first arrived on the scene with his vision of creating a unique hybrid of sneakers, urban street culture, and uzis, many people dismissed him as something of a joker. Yet his brand, Shoeuzi, has since become a cultural phenomenon, and the world regards Jack London’s work as something special. This comes as no surprise to the man himself, who insists he was just “waiting for the rest of the world to catch up.”

“Shoeuzi was a brand that caught a lot of corporate-type people by surprise,” admits the 30-year-old from Hackney in East London. “They thought there was no mileage in a hand-cast resin uzi, which captures the details and colors of the most exclusive footwear. Yet, I’m from the streets and knew it was a great idea that a lot of people would relate to. More importantly, it was an idea I believed in and one which represented where I’m at and from as a person. I wasn’t going to allow some man in a suit and a big office to tell me anything different.”

London is something of a global citizen. He spent the first six years of his life in Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, and Eritrea before moving to the UK city that carries his name. He now lives in Stockholm, Sweden, with his wife and two children. However, London feels most at home in the street culture he immersed himself in as a youngster.

The Shoeuzi founder explained, “Street culture is the same no matter what city in the world you live in. It’s an attitude and way of life. To me, it’s all about believing in yourself, going against the grain, and doing what is unconventional, not just for the sake of it, but because that’s where your head’s at. The street has its own rules, its own values, and its own art. Shoeuzi is just part of a rich and vibrant legacy, and one I hope will influence others to do their own thing. It’s all about keeping it real and staying true to yourself and your own identity.”

With Shoeuzi becoming a cultural movement and highly influential in the urban art, toy scene, and street culture, London has already transcended what he set out to do and left his mark in the world while shaping the future of art and design. Still, the most important thing to London is that he did it on his terms without compromise. He explained, “If you succeed but sell out somewhere along the way, that’s no success at all. Yet, if you stay true to yourself and succeed, then you’re the most successful person on the planet.”