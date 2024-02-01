Startup Works launches with glittering inaugural Event

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 2:04 PM

In a glittering ceremony held on January 26, the business landscape of the UAE witnessed the grand inauguration of Startup Works, an innovative venture founded by Jamad Usman, the visionary behind Emirates First Business Service.

The inauguration, graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including the renowned actor, writer, director and producer R Madhavan and Dr Azad Moopen, founder and chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, took place at the prestigious Aspin Tower in Dubai. Bikramjit Singh, CFO of Startup Works; Shamlal Ahamed, the managing director - international operations of Malabar Gold and Diamonds; Neeraj Madhav, actor, singer and dancer; Faisal AK, corporate executive director of Malabar Gold and Diamond; and Mithun Ramesh, actor and radio presenter were also part of the distinguished gathering.

The event was further honoured by the presence of Shamsudheen Bin Mohideen, founder and chairman of Regency Group and social media content creator and influencer Ajmal Khan.

Usman, the driving force behind Startup Works, expressed his enthusiasm about the company's mission to provide premium business setup services to aspiring entrepreneurs in the UAE. With a focus on fostering startup growth, the company aims to be a catalyst for business success, offering comprehensive support and resources to new ventures.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed an inspiring blend of industry leaders, celebrities, and influencers coming together to support the promising future that Startup Works envisions for the entrepreneurial community in the UAE.