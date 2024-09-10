Start the season right with Big Ticket’s mega cash prizes and exciting weekly draws this September

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 11:32 AM

As a new season begins and new opportunities arise, there’s no better time to turn your dreams into reality. Big Ticket, the largest and longest-running guaranteed raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in the GCC, returns this September with bigger and more exciting prizes. With the incredible grand prize of Dh20 million, 10 additional cash prizes of Dh100,000, and a luxurious Maserati Ghibli on the ticket, kick off the second half of the year by exploring exciting new possibilities for your future.

For 32 years, Big Ticket has been offering unparalleled chances for participants to win guaranteed prizes, becoming a hallmark of excitement across the UAE. This September, the stakes are higher than ever, as customers have the chance to win a massive Dh20 million in cash with the purchase of a Big Ticket for just Dh500. The winner will be announced during a live draw on October 3. But that’s not all — on the same day, 10 additional winners will walk away with a guaranteed cash prize of Dh100,000 each, ensuring more smiles and celebrations all around.

To heighten the thrill even further, Big Ticket’s weekly e-draws will have ticket holders eagerly awaiting the 'Lucky Tuesday Call' every week. With the purchase of a Dh500 ticket, customers are not only in the running for the immense Dh20 million cash prize but also automatically enter the weekly Lucky Tuesday e-draws, where three lucky participants from each week's pool will win Dh100,000. September brings even more joy for car enthusiasts. Big Ticket also offers the chance to win a sleek, head-turning luxury vehicle. By purchasing a Dream Car ticket for only Dh150, participants get the chance to win a Maserati Ghibli, worth approx. Dh410,000. With this incredible lineup of rewards, Big Ticket continues its tradition of offering bigger prizes and more opportunities for participants to win. The September promotion includes three weekly cash prize winners each week, with 10 additional winners of Dh100,000 and a grand prize of Dh20 million to be announced on October 3.

Customers can purchase Big Ticket tickets online through www.bigticket.ae or visit the in-store counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.