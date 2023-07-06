Starling Properties: Now developing exquisite villas and townhouses

Your path to a dream home

Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 9:00 AM

Are you looking to build, renovate, or resell villas and townhouses? Look no further than Starling Properties, your premier destination for high-quality developments and renovations.

The Services

Starling Properties offers a wide range of services to meet all your property needs.

Property Acquisition: Starling Properties assist you in finding the perfect villa or townhouse, ensuring that it aligns with your preferences and investment goals.

Design and Construction: The in-house team of experts collaborates with you to create bespoke designs that reflect your unique style. They then bring those designs to life using top-notch construction techniques and materials.

Renovation: Whether you want to update your existing property or transform it into a luxurious masterpiece, Starling renovation services cater to your specific requirements, elevating your space to new heights.

Reselling: Looking to maximise your investment? The team will help you navigate the market and sell your property at the best possible price, ensuring maximum returns on your investment.

High-quality finishings: Starling Properties believe in delivering exceptional quality, so they collaborate with renowned Italian designers to provide you with the finest finishings that add a touch of elegance to your home.

Why choose Starling Properties?

Extensive Expertise: With years of experience in the real estate industry, they have the knowledge and expertise to handle every aspect of your project, ensuring a seamless and successful experience.

In-house Team: The dedicated in-house professionals, including architects, designers, and project managers, work together to provide tailored solutions that meet your requirements.

Maximum Returns: They understand the importance of maximising your investment. With their strategic approach, they aim to achieve the highest returns possible for their clients.

Let's take a look at a real-life example:

Purchase Price: Dh27 million

DLD fee (four per cent of 27 million): Dh1.08 million

Renovation Cost: Dh12 million

Resell Value: Dh50 million

Total Investment

Dh27 million + Dh1.08 million + Dh12 million = Dh40.08 million

Returns

Using the above figures, you can calculate the Return on Investment (ROI):

ROI = Dh50 million - Dh40.08 million = Dh9.92 million (NET)

ROI ≈ 24.74 per cent

By choosing Starling Properties, you achieve your dream home and have the potential to enjoy substantial returns on your investment.

Contact us today

Ready to embark on your dream home journey?

Contact Starling Properties today to discuss your project and start turning your vision into reality.

Phone: +971 52 860 7767

Email: info@starlingproperties.ae

With comprehensive capabilities, commitment to excellence, and a track record of success, Starling Properties is your trusted partner in luxury property development.