Star Plus to telecast audiences’ favourite Star Parivaar Awards 2024

The wait is finally over as Star Plus announces the much-awaited Star Parivaar Awards 2024’s telecast this month on October 13. With social media abuzz about a grand television wedding on Star Plus, fans can expect a visual extravaganza featuring their favourite Star Plus characters and their families.

Star Parivaar Awards 2024 has redefined grandeur with a traditional Indian wedding as the central theme of this year’s awards night. The on-ground event held in September in Mumbai, was a star-studded affair featuring leading artists from Star Plus shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hai, Jhanak and Udne Ki Asha gracing the red carpet. The celebrity list included Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Ankit Gupta, Bhavika Sharma, Fahmaan Khan, Sonakshi Batra, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Rohit Purohit, Samriddhi Shukla, and Vijayendra Kumeria to name a few.

True to this year’s theme, the awards show promises a visual extravaganza with well-choreographed dance sequences, designer ensembles and meticulously created lavish sets, all designed to captivate UAE audiences. Several performances and themes were specially curated with leading artists rehearsing tirelessly to deliver their best and win the hearts of viewers.

Major highlights of the awards night include an ode to romance by leading couples of Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hai, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, a romantic performance by Anupama and Anuj and classic retro performances by the senior characters. The most eligible bachelors of Star Plus have also pumped in enthusiastic performances while Anupama, Jhanak, and Advocate Anjali Awasthi deliver a powerful super-women act. To add to the wedding theme, the traditional 'juta chupai' act will bring lighthearted 'nok jhok' to the stage. With categories like 'Favourite Saas', 'Favourite Bahu', 'Favourite Pita', 'Favourite Maa' and 'Favourite Jodi', the stage is set for a celebration of beloved characters. Featuring exceptional talent such as Rupali Ganguly, Rohit Purohit, Samriddhi Shukla, Garvita, Bhavika Sharma, Hitesh Bhardwaj, among others, the competition promises to be fierce, ensuring that every moment of the evening will be thrilling showdown

Stay tuned to Star Plus to watch the biggest awards event in 2024. Star Plus is available on eLife TV – Channel no. 246 and Yupp TV.