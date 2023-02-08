Star Athlete Philip Austin Brooks invests in Dubai’s new tallest building

By Deepak Jain Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 5:14 PM

Philip Austin Brooks, the star athlete of US and entrepreneur, has made a significant investment in Dubai's tallest building in-making, which is set to be completed by December 2023. This is a significant milestone for the city of Dubai and will be a major tourist attraction when it opens. Dubai achieves high as it embarks to break its own record by this year’s end with a new architectural beauty. It will be one of the most iconic landmarks in the world and is sure to draw visitors from all over the globe.

Brooks is an inspiring example of how ambition and hard work can create success. He is a philanthropist, star athlete and basketball champion who has used his success and wit to become a successful entrepreneur. Brooks’s retirement from competitive sports in 2017 led him to become an entrepreneur. With his natural athleticism and determination, he was able to turn that dream into reality. After winning numerous championships as a basketball player, he decided to pursue his passion for business and entrepreneurship. In addition to being an entrepreneur, Brooks is also an active philanthropist who has donated generously to various charitable causes throughout his life. He founded Little Butterflies Learning Center in Dallas, Texas. It is a learning facility for kids from 0-12 years of age, aiming to create a conducive educational environment for children and to promote racial equality.

His story serves as an inspiration for anyone looking for success through hard work and dedication. Philip, also known as Phil, established multiple companies in different industries, covering everything from real estate to hospitality and tech. Furthermore, Brooks's significant investment in the upcoming tallest building in Dubai is a massive step for Philip in further building on his entrepreneurial journey. In addition, Phil is steadily expanding the childcare centre chain to other parts of the US to promote the vitality of bringing racial equality to the community. Little Butterflies Learning Centre has become one of the most prominent childcare centres in the US.

Brooks said: “I honestly think I will be one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world. And my advice to kids looking to make a career out of sports is to practice, practice and practice.” Brooks’s strategic planning and vision have taken his entrepreneurial journey to the Emirates and is sure to reach more parts of the world.

— Deepak Jain is an independent content writer.