Stanislav Fedorov discusses success, failure, and creating apps that make lives easier

By Pau Castillo Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 2:22 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 2:24 PM

Skilled software developers are in high demand in today's technologically advanced society. The dynamic, intellectually stimulating nature of the work, as well as the high salaries and opportunities for advancement, make it an attractive career choice.

According to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, the field is projected to experience a 26 per cent growth, with an estimated 371,000 new jobs and a median salary of $120,730. Software developers can find employment in various industries, such as marketing, advertising, biotechnology, gaming, and the nonprofit sector, and have the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded individuals.

Stanislav Fedorov is one of the software developers who has already marked their importance in the industry. Fedorovn established SensusTech LLC in 2016, an independent mobile app and game development firm, to create the best apps on the market and make them available to a global audience.

Despite global events, 2022 was a successful year for Fedorov. His universal TV remote app became one of the world's most downloaded apps. In addition, Fedorov's projects as a developer and publisher helped him secure a spot among the top 1000 iOS and android developers based on total annual downloads.

Fedorov shares his beginnings, success, and the importance of creating technology that makes life easier.

How would you describe your work to someone who has never heard of it?

As a software developer, I design and develop software programs and applications for a wide range of platforms, including mobile devices and computers. My areas of expertise include mobile app development, game development, and the Internet of Things (IoT). SensusTech LLC, my own independent mobile app and game development company, was founded to create high-quality apps and make them available to a global audience.

How did you get into software development?

I got into software development at a young age. In high school, I became interested in computers and programming, and that's when I bought my first Android phone. At the time, the Android operating system had only recently been released, and most smartphones ran an older version of Android 2.2. This piqued my interest in attempting to develop an Android mobile app, which eventually led to the creation of a simple utility application that I self-published on Google Play.

What has been your greatest achievement so far?

So far, my greatest accomplishment has been the creation and success of my universal TV remote control app. The app has received over 20 million downloads and 160,000 user ratings, ranking it among the top 1000 most downloaded apps and games on Google Play in 2022.

The app turns any Android smartphone into a universal TV remote and works with all models, including Samsung and LG Smart TVs, Android TV, Google TV, Roku, Fire TV, Sony, LG, TCL, Vizio, and Hisense. It can also control Wi-Fi smart TVs and non-Wi-Fi televisions (IR Blaster). The app is free to use, with the option to unlock additional features and remove advertisements for a small fee.

This accomplishment makes me especially proud because the app solves common TV viewing issues while saving users time, money, and effort. Furthermore, because the app is compatible with a wide range of devices and manufacturers, it is accessible to a large audience.

Describe what challenges you had to overcome.

Throughout my career as a software developer, I faced numerous challenges. In my opinion, there can be no success without failure. Not every project in the tech industry is a success, and to truly gain experience, you must also have failed projects to learn from. I was able to gather valuable analytical data and use it to create more and more projects by studying these failures. I was able to achieve commercial success as a result of this process. I can confidently state that I created over 50 different mobile apps and games before experiencing any real success with my work.

What makes you and your work unique?

As a software developer, my approach is results-oriented. I enjoy developing new ideas and using data and analysis to continuously improve and optimize my work. This approach has previously resulted in the development of successful projects and has been a driving force behind my mission to improve the world through my work.

I also have a diverse skill set in mobile app and game development, and I am well-versed in IoT, having developed multiple apps for both iOS and Android. I've also worked as a game developer for one of Disney's kids' mobile quiz games and created several hyper-casual mobile games for famous game publishers, such as Ketchapp, including Spike Run.

I am constantly on the lookout for new challenges and opportunities to expand my skills and knowledge. This attitude of continuous learning, combined with my ability to think outside the box, enables me to provide new and innovative solutions to my clients.

What is the current state of software development, and where do you think it is going?

The mobile app development industry is constantly evolving due to new technologies and advancements. The demand for mobile apps is growing as more businesses and individuals recognize their ability to reach and engage their target audience. The emphasis on user experience and user-centred design is a big trend in the industry, resulting in more intuitive and user-friendly apps. Integrating IoT and smart devices into mobile apps is becoming more common, and there is a growing demand for IoT-enabled apps. Advances in AI, machine learning, virtual reality, and blockchain technology will lead to even more advanced and sophisticated mobile apps in the future.

What is your philosophy in creating apps that make life easier?

When developing apps, I try to keep the user's needs in mind. My goal is to provide a simple and intuitive user experience by utilizing user-friendly interfaces, accurate information, and simple navigation. I strive for simplicity while still providing all necessary features and developing apps that can be customized and integrated into the user's daily life.

Looking ahead

Fedorov is a driven software developer with a clear vision for success. Through his results-driven innovations and diverse skill set, he has already accomplished much in his career and is now targeting Tier 1 country markets such as the US, Canada, and the UK for expansion.

Fedorov aims to create an impactful mobile app or game that can be widely adopted globally. Through his commitment to continued learning and innovative approach, Fedorov has established himself as a valuable asset in the tech industry.

