St. Thomas Cathedral to mark harvest festival

The Cathedral, established in 1968, has emerged as one of the most prominent parishes in the Middle East with more than 4,500 members

Published: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 1:48 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 2:13 PM

St. Thomas Orthodox Cathedral, one of the oldest churches in the UAE, will be celebrating its family get together and harvest festival on November 13. The annual festival, which is expected to have over 15,000 footfalls, will start at 4pm following the lighting of the traditional lamp.

Sunjay Sudhir, India Ambassador to the UAE, will deliver the inaugral speech. Yusuffali MA, chairman at LuLu Group, will deliver the keynote message. Ramesh Chennithala, former Kerala home minister will be the guest of honour.

The inauguration ceremony will be followed by a variety of cultural entertainments featuring Indian actor Manoj K Jayan and a music show by winners of the Zee Music Award. Renowned mentalist Anandhu will also be performing. Other highlights of the carnival will include traditional Kerala street-side eateries and outlets — thattukada and madakada.

The Cathedral, established in 1968, has emerged as one of the most prominent parishes in the Middle East with more than 4,500 members. Located in the Zabeel East Area, the church stands as a testimony of the magnanimity of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the late Ruler of Dubai, who gifted the plot of land.