St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister connects with Dubai business community

Encourages investors and businessmen to take advantage of the opportunities offered

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 1:39 PM

St Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris headlined an exclusive invite-only event in Dubai on November 15. The Prime Minister met with agents and those who became citizens of St Kitts and Nevis through the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme and highlighted opportunities his nation offers businesspeople.

“Among developed countries like the USA and the UK, St Kitts and Nevis continues [to be] a top destination for CBI for Middle Eastern clients,” Prime Minister Harris said.

Citizenship by investment assists investors and entrepreneurs with a guaranteed plan for additional security, smooth mobility and the possibility of migration for themselves and their respective families.

“The type of citizenship you have and where you can travel with it is an invaluable currency in this post-Covid era,” said Micha Emmett, the CEO of CS Global Partners, the world’s largest government advisory and marketing firm specialising in citizenship by investment.

“A second citizenship is the best investment a business person, entrepreneur, or a family can make to gain financial and travel freedom,” added Emmett.

Citizens of St Kitts and Nevis can travel to more than 160 countries without travel restrictions and time-consuming pre-departure paperwork. It is the nation with the most extensive visa-free and visa-on-arrival offering in the Caribbean. For investors, this means attending business meetings in Singapore in the morning and dropping your child off at school in the UK in the evening.

During his speech, the Prime Minister invited more individuals to apply to St Kitts and Nevis’ programme and urged his fellow citizens to continue their assistance. “We need you, our citizens here, to contribute to the development of our beautiful country,” said Prime Minister Harris.

Investments generated under the fund option of the CBI programme are channelled into national projects that support health, education, infrastructure and manufacturing – all fields that create jobs and further stimulate the nation’s economy, he said.

Founded in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis’ is the longest-standing choice in the investment immigration market and has approximately four decades of practice. It grants second citizenship to successful applicants who can make the required investment and clear the strict due diligence process. St Kitts and Nevis citizenship not only provides extensive global mobility but the ability to pass citizenship down to descendants, ensuring security for future generations.

According to the 2021 CBI Index, a Financial Times’ PWM Magazine publication, St Kitts and Nevis’ CBI programme is the best worldwide as it “reflects St Kitts and Nevis’s ability to adapt to present need and to attract high numbers of investors.”

St Kitts and Nevis is currently running a Limited Time Offer that will end on December 31. The offer allows families of up to four to obtain citizenship for a contribution of US$150,000, representing a US$45,000 reduction for a family with a spouse and up to two other dependants.

Other event attendees included Hon Eugene Hamilton, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Ian MacDonald Liburd, Citizenship by Investment Unit’s CEO Les Khan and St Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to the UAE, Justin Kareem Hawley.

Prime Minister Harris also attended Expo 2020 Dubai, held several bilateral meetings and participated in the official opening of the St Kitts and Nevis Embassy in Abu Dhabi.