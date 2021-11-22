St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Connects with Business Community in Dubai

Modigold is priced between Dh5000 to Dh70,000, which is a very affordable range for precious jewellery.
St Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris headlined an exclusive invite-only event in Dubai on November 15. The Prime Minister met with agents and those who became citizens of St Kitts and Nevis through the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme and highlighted opportunities his nation offers businesspeople.
“Among developed countries like the USA and the UK, St Kitts and Nevis continues [to be] a top destination for [citizenship by investment] CBI for Middle Eastern clients,” Prime Minister Harris said.
“The type of citizenship you have and where you can travel with it is an invaluable currency in this post-Covid era,” said Micha Emmett, the CEO of CS Global Partners, the world’s largest government advisory and marketing firm specialising in citizenship by investment.
“A second citizenship is the best investment a business person, entrepreneur, or a family can make to gain financial and travel freedom,” added Emmett.
For investors, St Kitts and Nevis’s visa-free and visa-on-arrival access to over 160 destinations means being able to attend business meetings in Singapore checking in on your child studying in the UK in the same day.
Founded in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis’ is the longest-standing choice in the investment immigration market and has approximately four decades of practice. Citizenship is only granted to successful applicants who can make the required investment and clear the strict due diligence process. Successful applicants can also pass citizenship down to descendants.
According to the 2021 CBI Index, a Financial Times’ PWM Magazine publication, St Kitts and Nevis’ CBI programme is the best worldwide. St Kitts and Nevis is currently running a Limited Time Offer that will end on December 31. The offer allows families of up to four to obtain citizenship for a contribution of US$150,000, representing a US$45,000 reduction for a family with a spouse and up to two other dependants.
