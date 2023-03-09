St Kitts and Nevis brings its exciting Citizenship by Investment Programme to Dubai, offering Emirate investors an opportunity to diversify their portfolios

Any smart investor knows not to keep their eggs in one basket. With the local markets presenting uncertainty, investing in an internationally acclaimed product — such as St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Programme — is one way to make sure that your wealth is not only protected, but grows too.

The surge in geopolitical issues around the world are making investors question whether they are doing enough to hedge their wealth, but also grow their wealth enough so it benefits future generations.

Citizenship by investment programmes offer the opportunity for reputable individuals to legally obtain new citizenship in return for an investment in the economy of the host country. The main goal of these programmes is to find a win-win solution for both investors and the countries offering citizenship by investment programme.

If you are someone who wants to leave a legacy, then the St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment programme offers award-winning and internationally acclaimed education institutions like veterinary and medical universities, attracting global-minded professionals.

The country also remains in high demand as a renowned port for its exceptional tourism, complemented by an unmatched experience. The nation achieved the honourary marquee tourist destination status and welcomed one million cruise passengers for two consecutive years prior to the pandemic. This means that no matter where you invest in the country, you can get a bang for your buck as almost every sector on the islands is touched by people coming and going.

St Kitts and Nevis recently set a bold and new tone for the industry as a whole, leading the way for the investment immigration industry — adding a new layer of integrity to truly accelerate the country’s economic diversification, empower and prosper local citizens while creating an enriching base for discerning investors.

As one of the oldest and most prestigious citizenship by investment programmes in the world, the island of St Kitts and Nevis offers eligible families and entrepreneurs the chance to gain second citizenship in one of the most beautiful, peaceful and secure nations in the world.

Through innovative investment options like purchasing government approved real estate or contributing to the country’s sustainable growth fund, investors are able to benefit from perks such as minimal business restrictions and tax incentives that do not include capital gains, income, inheritance, gift, or wealth taxes.

For example, the government is currently running an exclusive Limited Time Offer in the sustainable growth fund (SGF), which permits investors to contribute funds towards the development of St Kitts and Nevis's economy. The limited time offer (LTO) allows qualifying applicants to obtain their citizenship under the accelerated application process (AAP) within 60 days for a reduced contribution fee of just $125,000 per main applicant. All funds contributed go towards the development of the country’s education and healthcare systems, tourism, initiatives to tackle the volatile climate change, infrastructure development, and financial support towards established and emerging local businesses.

The offer runs until the end of June and from July 1, the contribution reverts to the minimum of $150,000 per main applicant.

The programme is a solution for global citizens and is underpinned by a sustainable model filled with integrity, transparency and accountability.

A government delegation from St Kitts and Nevis, led by Michael Martin, head of the country’s citizenship by investment unit, will be in Dubai to give interested investors more information and insight into the programme.