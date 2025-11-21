SRK gets his own tower in Dubai: Danube launches ‘SHAHRUKHZ by Danube’

In a global first, Danube Properties has announced the launch of ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’, a premium commercial tower named after Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. The unveiling marks a landmark collaboration between two icons who reshaped ambition and success in their respective worlds — Shah Rukh Khan and Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.

Rising on Sheikh Zayed Road, the 55-storey tower is set to become one of Dubai’s most prestigious business addresses — designed for empire builders, innovators, and visionaries. The development celebrates 33 years of excellence for both Shah Rukh Khan and Danube, symbolising their shared values of resilience, reinvention, and the relentless pursuit of success.

The announcement was made at a spectacular gala evening at Grand Hyatt Mumbai, in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan and Rizwan Sajan. The launch brought together leading influencers, business leaders, creators, investors, and media personalities, making it one of the most talked-about real estate unveilings of the year.

Speaking at the event, Shah Rukh Khan said: "It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name. Dubai has always been special to me — a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility. SHAHRUKHZ by Danube is a symbol of how far belief and hard work can take you. I’m honoured to be associated with Danube, a brand that mirrors that same spirit of aspiration and excellence."

Rizwan Sajan added: "Both Shah Rukh Khan and I began our journeys 33 years ago with a shared dream — to create impact through passion and perseverance. ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ unites these two stories of humble beginnings and relentless ambition, standing tall as a global symbol of vision, value, and the power of dreaming big.”

Shahrukhz by Danube spans over 1 million sqft of built-up area and blends luxury, innovation, and star power. With prices starting at $475,000 / INR 4.2 crore, the tower sets a new benchmark in premium Dubai real estate, offering over 40 world-class amenities, including a sky pool, helipad for air taxis, exclusive business lounges, and valet services. Its strategic location provides unmatched proximity to Dubai’s most iconic destinations, including the Burj Khalifa and Dubai International Airport.

With its signature 1% monthly payment plan, Danube continues to democratise ownership in one of the world’s most aspirational cities, reinforcing its commitment to value-driven investments that combine luxury with accessibility.