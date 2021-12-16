Srinath Rajendran joins hands with Huckster as creative head

Leading marketing agency, Huckster MENA recently launched one of it's most awaited arms — ‘Huckster Productions’ on December 14, at Dubai World Trade Centre. The production house was formed by several big names in the Indian film industry, the most prominent and lead member being Srinath Rajendran, the director of one of this year's most iconic movies — ‘Kurup’. He welcomed Shaikh Majid Rashid Abdulla Al Mualla and other esteemed guests such as Sohan Roy, Dr Bu Abdullah, government officials, influential business owners and social activists.

One of the enthralling aspects of the whole evening was the company’s environmentally conscious decision to make the event carbon neutral. This movement is going to last a lot more than just one evening, as Huckster Productions, collectively is a carbon negative production house. This was a coordinated approach taken by the company that holds people-centered aims and goals for their future. This event was only the beginning of a new journey, with much more lined up by the team. The ultimate goal being to establish a brand name which highlights people and their talent by compiling resources from the best in the field. This ties in with their reason to host the event at the Dubai World Trade Centre as they were awarded the Green Globe award for their commitment to reducing their environmental footprint. Huckster Productions is now going green starting with baby steps at the event which had no usage of single use plastics and even used edible cups.

Huckster strongly believes that the future of media and film lies in evolving technology and the precision of production quality which is why this project emphasises on being ‘less corporate and more human’. The focus being on content and creativity as the core of their designs. Their aim and goal, blended with Srinath’s artistry, has led to what Huckster Productions is today. Make sure to follow the company on their socials @huckstermena to keep up with all their upcoming works.