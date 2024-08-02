SriLankan Airlines promotes dual-country holidays with UAE tour operators

The event attracted top brokers and VIP guests, offering them a preview of this luxury development on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah
SriLankan Airlines, in collaboration with Travel Portfolio from the UAE and Aitken Spence Travels from Sri Lanka, recently concluded a successful familiarisation (FAM) tour of Thailand and Sri Lanka for top travel and tour operators in Dubai.
The FAM tour was designed to raise awareness about the new seamless connections from the Middle East, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, to Bangkok via Colombo on flight UL 404, and to showcase Sri Lanka as a captivating holiday destination to UAE tour operators.
SriLankan Airlines currently offers daily services from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh, and Kuwait City, along with five weekly flights from Dammam to Colombo. Between Colombo and Bangkok, the airline operates 11 flights per week including UL 404.
The schedule of flight UL 404 facilitates seamless connections via Colombo, allowing for quick transfers for passengers heading to Bangkok from the Middle East.
Moreover, the scheduled arrival time of UL 404 at 12:50 hours in Bangkok and the departure time of the corresponding return flight UL 405 at 13:55 hours perfectly align with standard hotel check-in and check-out times, offering convenience to holiday travellers.
Additionally, passengers traveling from the Middle East can enjoy a free stopover in Colombo when flying to Bangkok on SriLankan Airlines, offering the opportunity for a dual-country vacation in one trip. SriLankan Airlines also offers convenient connections via Colombo between nine key Indian cities and Bangkok.
With the FAM tour wrapped up, SriLankan Airlines aims to strategically promote seamless connections via Colombo and position Sri Lanka as a premier, sought-after destination in South Asia for tourists from the UAE, with the support of local travel and tour operators.
For more information visit www.srilankan.com.
The event attracted top brokers and VIP guests, offering them a preview of this luxury development on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah
