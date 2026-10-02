SriLankan airlines boosts regional aviation training credentials with A330 programme for Etihad Airways

The SriLankan airlines flight training team has successfully conducted a specialised Airbus A330 Line Flying Under Supervision (LFUS) programme for six senior training and examination pilots from Etihad Airways, underscoring the confidence placed by Etihad Airways in SriLankan Airlines’ training and operational capabilities, while further strengthening the professional relationship between the two national carriers.

Five Type Rating Examiners (TREs) and one Senior Type Rating Examiner (STRE) from Etihad Airways participated in the programme, which drew on the expertise of SriLankan Airlines’ flight instructors, experienced flight crew and supporting operational teams to provide the visiting examiner pilots with a safe, effective and professionally rewarding training experience.

Captain Chaminda De Zoysa, head of flight operations at SriLankan airlines, commented on the programme’s success, stating: “For SriLankan airlines, this opportunity represented more than a single training assignment. It demonstrates the airline’s ability to leverage its Airbus A330 fleet, experienced instructors, operational expertise and established training infrastructure to support the training and development of aviation professionals from other major global carriers. The initiative also highlights the potential of SriLankan Airlines Flight Training to serve as a regional aviation training partner, offering specialised and high-quality training solutions to international operators.”

Behind the programme was extensive planning and coordination by SriLankan airlines. The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL), the Ministry of Defence and other relevant stakeholders supported the process of establishing the necessary framework and securing the required clearances, paving the way for the seamless delivery of the programme.

Through initiatives such as this, SriLankan airlines continues to demonstrate that its expertise is not just limited to operating flights, but extends to supporting the development of aviation professionals worldwide and positioning Sri Lanka as a regional centre for professional aviation training.