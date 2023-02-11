Sri Lanka Consulate-General celebrates 75th anniversary of independence

Published: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 3:09 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 3:35 PM

The Consulate-General of Sri Lanka in Dubai celebrated Sri Lanka’s 75th Anniversary of independence together with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Consulate-General of Sri Lanka in Dubai with a reception on February 7 at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai. The event was graced by Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation office in Dubai.

Over 250 distinguished guests including several VIP representatives of the UAE government, consul-generals and senior diplomats of more than 50 countries, CEOs and high-rank officials of leading business entities based in the UAE, press and civil society, eminent Sri Lankan businessmen and office bearers of Sri Lankan associations, among others, were present to mark the occasion.

Nalinda Wijerathna, consul-general of Sri Lanka to Dubai and Northern Emirates, while addressing the gathering recalled the continuous support extended by the UAE government since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and UAE.