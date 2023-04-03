Springfield Properties’ CEO Farooq Syed expands headquarters in Dubai

Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 1:03 PM

Springfield Properties, one of the leading real estate brokerage firms in Dubai has announced the expansion of its headquarters. With a team of over 100 property consultants with Farooq Syed at the helm of the company, Springfield Properties has been serving the Dubai real estate market since 2008. The company has just recently opened its new headquarters, taking its office space to over 10,000 sq ft.

The expansion of Springfield Properties' headquarters comes at a time when the company is experiencing strong growth and demand for its services under the empowering leadership of Syed. As a full-service real estate brokerage firm, Springfield Properties provides its clients with comprehensive real estate services, including property management, sales, leasing, and advisory services.

"We are thrilled to expand our headquarters and take our office space to over 10,000 sq ft," said Syed. "This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with exceptional service and support. We are proud to be one of the leading real estate brokerage firms in Dubai, and we look forward to continuing to serve the Dubai community for many years to come."

Syed’s new headquarters is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and amenities to ensure that Springfield Properties' team of property consultants has everything they need to provide the highest level of service to their clients. The company's continued investment in infrastructure and team reflects its dedication to staying at the forefront of the real estate industry in Dubai.