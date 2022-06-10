Springfield opens doors to a sustainable flagship concept store

The new store, located in City Centre Mirdif, features latest, more sustainable garments from the Spring-Summer 2022 collection

Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 4:19 PM

Stay ahead of the style game this summer with Springfield! The casual wear brand has opened doors to its new flagship concept store in City Centre Mirdif, in a prime ground-floor location. The revamped store features a unique design aesthetic, embracing nature and the environment, to create a tranquil ambience that brings the outdoors indoors. Developed with sustainability at its core, the theme of the striking 200 sqm+ retail space is inspired by Springfield’s iconic tree logo.

The new store breathes promise into the brands’ environmental concern with most of the visual materials sourced from suppliers certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, the leading global authority responsible for forest management, conservation, and preservation worldwide.

With the new fashion season just around the corner, the store also unveils the latest Spring / Summer 2022 collection, for both men and women. The new range features versatile pieces across its different categories – denims, icons and linens, to name a few. The brand is committed to contribute to building a better future by manufacturing garments that are more sustainable, whether it be by using organic or recycled raw materials or technologies that save water, energy, and chemicals in the garment finishing processes.

Springfield launched an initiative in 2020 to reforest and create new ecosystems in the brand’s native Spain, aimed at improving air quality. To date, 90,000 trees have been planted as a result of the initiative. Now, as Springfield embeds deeper roots in the Middle East, it turns its sights to making a positive impact on the region’s environment.

Speaking about the launch, Anuradha Dhawan, general manager, Al Ghurair Retail, said: “The launch of this flagship store is an exciting moment for the UAE’s fashion scene, as we start to see a noticeable shift in consumer trends towards sustainable choices. We are proud to be at the forefront of responding to this change, providing increasingly eco-conscious shoppers with a wider choice of responsible options.

"With the launch of this concept store, we are building deeper roots in the region, and have many exciting environmental initiatives in the pipeline. We hope that our customers and brand enthusiasts will take part in these projects, as we become advocates for regional sustainability," Dhawan added.

To view the latest collections, visit: myspringfield.com/es/en.