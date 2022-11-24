Sports City Tunis (SCT): Uniting heritage and luxury

Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 2:02 PM

Sports City Tunis (SCT), a brand-new real estate development spearheaded by UAE-based conglomerate the Bukhatir Group, had gathered the eyes of all visitors at Cityscape 2022, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The real estate exhibition which concluded on November 23 attracted various brokers, developers, and investors from across the region.

The SCT stand was visited by Majid Saqer Al Marri, CEO, Real Estate registration and services sector, along with the group's chairman, Salah Bukhatir, board members, Walid Bukhatir and Khalaf Bukhatir, Group CFO, Mohamed Adnaan Oomer Osait, as well as other delegates from the Bukhatir Group.

The Bukhatir Group is one of the most diversified business houses in the UAE. Its main interests straddle contracting, development, education, industrial, sports, leisure, as well as trading and services. The group has an employee base exceeding 5,000 and a geographical domain spanning over half the GCC and North Africa.