Splash unveils new Ramadan collection with a suhoor to remember

Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 1:40 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 2:07 PM

In a beautiful evening filled with mellifluous music, scintillating dance, and celebration of friendships, Splash unveiled its spectacular Ramadan collection. Taking guests through the latest Ramadan offerings at Centrepoint under the theme of #MadeforRamadan, the event celebrated the enduring presence of Centrepoint and its flagship brands, including Splash, in the region.

The Music Hall at Zabeel Saray served as the perfect venue, with its hallways decked with a floral presentation. The exclusive suhoor saw in attendance the glitterati of the Middle East, including friends of the brands, influencers, celebrities, and government officials. The Splash Ramadan showcase, under the theme of ‘RamadanInBloom’ captured the zeitgeist of the season with artistic expressions of graceful and fluid styles.

As the holy month coincides with the advent of spring, the choices blossom with vibrant colours, easy-to-wear layers, and modest silhouettes predominantly crafted from sustainably sourced BCI cotton, recycled polyester, sustainable viscose, and other eco-friendly materials. With regency-era-inspired silhouettes like floral dresses, sweeping kaftans, and delicate embellishments of lace and pearls, the collection is the perfect amalgamation of modern tailoring with rustic details that create an alchemy of versatile styles for men and women.

The play of statement prints like ikat, paisley, and motifs inspired by deserts and painterly foliage also make this one of the most exciting collections from Splash yet.