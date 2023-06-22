SPIEF-2023: The Northern Sea Route to become an energy-efficient route for global shipping

On June 15, the session called “The Northern Sea Route: New Challenges” took place within the framework of SPIEF-2023

The session highlighted the new importance of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) as the most important transport artery linking the vast Arctic space of eight countries, including Russia, as well as providing an opportunity to significantly shorten the route to other countries of the world. This advantage attracts the attention of international businesses, including the Persian Gulf countries. By creating a new logistics corridor, the load on depleted routes will be reduced, it will reduce time and energy costs, and hence the carbon footprint of the use of ships. In addition, the NSR will help increase the efficiency and profitability of global transportation.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, CEO of one of the world's largest port operators DP World (UAE), was among the panellists. The speaker noted: “The Northern Sea Route development project has a huge potential, and it is important to determine what exactly needs to be done to make it a success. Among the main measures to be taken are: ensuring customer support for the project, developing infrastructure and informing customers about the environmental studies. I am confident that through the participation and support of multiple stakeholders, cargo owners will be able to appreciate the economic benefits of the project and the plan to implement it. This will contribute to building trustful relations with the public and to the fact that the NSR will soon become an alternative to the existing popular routes between Europe and Asia”.

It was noted at the session that the NSR is experiencing a momentum of development due to mining, infrastructure and logistics projects. In the past decade, there was a radical change due to projects of 'Nornickel', 'Novatek' and 'Gazprom Neft' who built a fleet of high Arctic class, which made the Northern Sea Route efficient and safe, there was formed a year-round navigation in the western part of the NSR, as these vessels can operate in certain ice conditions without icebreakers.

“Last year by order of the president of the Russian Federation in addition to icebreaker logistics Rosatom took power over maritime traffic management on the NSR. The organisation Glavsevmorput coordinates all navigation: issuing permits, control over execution, routing for all vessels that operate on the NSR,” said Alexey Likhachev.

Novatek, Rosneft, Gazpromneft, and Nornickel participate in the development of the Northern Sea Route, building the fleet, and participating in the creation of communication systems. "This task has a huge prospect. This transport corridor should be used as a mechanism to connect territories. This task is inspiring. We understand that we can seriously improve the investment climate and the quality of life of people,” highlighted the director general.

The problems of creating the global logistic corridor and transferring tens of millions of tons of transit through a shorter and more efficient way were discussed. The main characteristic of the process is: business in the Arctic is not easy, the state takes some of the risks and even in a difficult budgetary situation continues to invest in the creation of infrastructure.

The participants of the session discussed the tasks of finding a new model of navigation, assuming year-round navigation in the eastern sector of the NSR. Next year we will already be able to tell how it works.

Likhachev stated the importance of a stable power supply: “The world’s first floating nuclear power plant has been operating in Pevek for years. In Chukotka, the Baim ore zone has already requested four small nuclear power plants. We are expecting orders for about 15 more units. We have hit the mark. A floating solution is very much in demand in today’s Arctic conditions.

“Global logistics has always sought a balance of safety, sustainability and efficiency. But over the past few years, events have occurred and are occurring that are changing both the world order and world logistics. In such circumstances, safety and sustainability become obvious priorities. NSR is becoming a unique new route, and we see especially in current conditions a great potential for cooperation with friendly states in the development of the transit cargo traffic, and we are already doing all the necessary work."