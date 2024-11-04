Speedy Machine Car Rental joins the action at Red Bull Car Park Drift in Dubai

Speedy Machine Car Rental, Dubai's premier car rental service since 2021, has announced its participation in the upcoming Red Bull Car Park Drift event.

On November 2 and 3, 2024, Dubai’s vibrant automotive scene will converge at the Dubai Autodrome, and Speedy Machine is set to join the excitement as we bring our passion for high-performance sports cars and commitment to exceptional service to this unparalleled event.

The weekend will kick off with intense qualifiers on November 2, followed by the thrilling Finals on November 3 at 3 PM, where the Middle East's top drifters will showcase their skills in a symphony of controlled drift mastery.

Adding to the excitement, Speedy Machine Car Rental invites car enthusiasts, UAE residents, and tourists alike to experience firsthand our fleet of luxury and sports vehicles, meticulously maintained to deliver top performance and unmatched style.

Alongside the adrenaline-pumping drift events, Supercar Madness on November 3 promises an exclusive glimpse into Dubai's most stunning supercars and hyper cars, both on display and in action on the track. From races, drift shows, roll racing, and free track driving to an array of live entertainment, networking opportunities, and stunt performances, this is an event not to be missed.