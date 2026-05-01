Speedex Tools expands into Abu Dhabi with new store

The new store introduces a customer-first concept for professionals and homeowners seeking reliable tools and expert guidance

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 1 May 2026, 10:50 AM
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Speedex Tools has officially opened its newest retail destination in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi, marking another milestone in the company’s continued UAE expansion and its long-term commitment to serving the capital’s growing trade, industrial, and home improvement sectors.

Strategically located in one of Abu Dhabi’s busiest commercial zones, the new store introduces a customer-first retail concept designed for professionals, contractors, businesses, and homeowners seeking dependable tools, equipment, and expert guidance.

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Spanning more than 10,000 sqft, the branch offers 20,000+ products across over 12 categories, supported by a curated portfolio of trusted international brands. Product categories include power tools, hand tools, workshop equipment, automotive solutions, compressors, welding tools, garden tools, storage systems, safety products, accessories, and hardware essentials. A key highlight of the store is the dedicated Yato Garage setup, designed to showcase a fully equipped workshop environment featuring garage and workshop equipment in a real-world setting. The display allows customers to explore practical tool setups, understand product applications, and visualise how equipment can be used in professional working environments.

The concept is especially significant for Yato, exclusively distributed by Speedex Tools in the UAE, giving Abu Dhabi customers direct access to one of Europe’s fastest-growing professional tool brands through a hands-on retail experience.

Mufaddal Murtaza, director of Speedex Tools, said: "Abu Dhabi is a dynamic and fast-growing market with strong demand from both professionals and retail customers. We saw an opportunity to create something beyond a traditional hardware store — a true tool experience center where customers can compare products, receive expert advice, and complete their material requirements in one place. Our goal is to make purchasing tools easier, smarter, and more efficient."

The launch reflects increasing demand driven by infrastructure development, SME growth, industrial activity, property maintenance, and a growing DIY culture across the UAE.

To celebrate the opening, customers can enjoy exclusive in-store launch offers, including savings of up to 40%, bundled promotions, and added benefits through selected banking and loyalty partnerships.

Further enhancing the experience, Speedex Tools will host weekend roadshows from May through June, featuring live demonstrations, expert sessions, hands-on product showcases, and interactive brand activations.

Located in Musaffah, the store offers easy access, ample parking, and multiple purchase channels including in-store shopping, online ordering, click-and-collect, and delivery.


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